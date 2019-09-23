 CIA-trained Afghan forces ′committed war crimes,′ report | News | DW | 31.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

CIA-trained Afghan forces 'committed war crimes,' report

Afghan security units backed by the CIA have carried out extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, indiscriminate air strikes and other human rights abuses and should be dissolved, says Human Rights Watch.

Tanker shooting

Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleged Thursday that US-backed Afghan forces "committed summary executions and other grave abuses without accountability."

"In case after case, these forces have simply shot people in their custody and consigned entire communities to the terror of abusive night raids and indiscriminate airstrikes," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director and author of the report.

Details of the report

The 50-page report, based on interviews with local residents, claims:

  • Strike forces killed civilians because of mistaken identity and poor intelligence during unlawful night raids;
  • Detainees were forcibly disappeared;
  • Healthcare centers treating alleged insurgents were attacked;
  • Civilian casualties have increased dramatically in the last two years.

Reactions from CIA

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) disputed the HRW report, claiming many of the allegations against Afghan special forces were "likely false or exaggerated."

A CIA spokesman said the organization carries out its operations "in accordance with law and under a robust system of oversight ... We neither condone nor would knowingly participate in illegal activities."

Timothy Barrett said "the Taliban does not operate with any similar rules and — even worse — conducts an extensive propaganda campaign to discredit those who support the legitimate Afghanistan government." The spokesman said the CIA collaborates with its foreign partners in adherence to the law.

The CIA-backed paramilitary forces nominally belong to the main National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence service and are not part of the CIA's normal chain of command, nor those of the Afghan or US militaries.

"They largely have been recruited, trained, equipped, and overseen by the CIA," Human Rights Watch said. "They often have US Special forces personnel deployed alongside them during kill-or-capture operations; these US forces, primarily Army Rangers, have been seconded to the CIA."

Watch video 02:32

US: Fight against the Taliban

Reactions from Afghanistan 

An Afghan military official acknowledged that Afghan special units sometimes make mistakes "because they carry out the most complicated operations." The official, who declined to be identified, added, "but we are not assassins and there is oversight and accountability."

The CIA -backed paramilitary forces are notorious in Afghanistan and villagers and district authorities often sent complaints about brutal raids carried out in the middle of the night.

Night raids are a common tactic that combines elements of surprise, firepower and uses night-vision equipment to stun occupants.

In one case the rights group investigated the August killing of 11 men during a raid in eastern province of Paktia, eight of them were allegedly students who returned home to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid-al-Adha.

Read more: Will elections settle any of Afghanistan's problems?

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019 have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In 2018, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted in 2017, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan in 2017, vowing to deploy more troops to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain US presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it. In 2019, he reversed course and promised a troop pullout.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February 2018 for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban had until 2019 shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy."

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


US-Taliban talks collapse 

According to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a US government watchdog, Afghan special forces carried out 2,531 ground operations between January and September, more than the total of 2,365 for all of 2018.

NATO released data earlier this week, disclosing that the US significantly increased the number of air and artillery strikes as talks between the US and the Taliban collapsed, conducting a total of 1,113 strikes in September.

Speaking to HRW, one diplomat referred to the NDS as "death squads."

The United Nations tallied a total of 1,174 deaths and a further 3,139 injured from July 1 until September this year, representing a 42 percent increase over the same period last year.

The NDS has not yet commented on the matter.

The HRW report suggests disbanding the CIA-backed Afghan forces or bringing them under the control of the Defense Ministry.

mvb/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Was the Afghan presidential election a success?

Voter turnout in the presidential election is reportedly lower than expected despite the Taliban's failure to pull off large-scale attacks. DW examines the reasons behind the low participation rate and its implications. (30.09.2019)  

Why did President Donald Trump call off Taliban talks?

Last week, the US and Taliban negotiators told DW in Doha that a draft agreement had almost been agreed upon. So President Trump's decision to call off peace talks with the Taliban came as a surprise for many. (08.09.2019)  

Will elections settle any of Afghanistan's problems?

Tainted by alleged fraud and Taliban attacks on polling stations, what kind of mandate do elections give in a country beset by violence and weak rule of law? Conflict Zone meets the Afghan ambassador to the UN in Geneva. (10.10.2019)  

Top US, Taliban negotiators meet in Pakistan

Taliban officials have met with a US special envoy for the first time since peace talks collapsed a month ago. But US officials have said official peace talks have not resumed. (05.10.2019)  

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Seventeen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in the last year suggests militants are stronger than ever. (08.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

DW News Registration Link

DW News Registration Link  

Audios and videos on the topic

US: Fight against the Taliban  

Related content

Afghanistan US Militär Drohnen

Dozens killed as US-backed strike hits Afghan wedding 23.09.2019

The incident comes after the US ramped up airstrikes in Afghanistan, contributing to pro-government forces being responsible for more deaths than militants. Most of the dead in the airstrike were women and children.

Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick 2018

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan reached 9-year peak in 2018 24.02.2019

Ongoing peace talks between Washington and the Taliban could see the end of the 18-year-long conflict in Afghanistan, but many fear that a potential US pullout could plunge the country into a bloody civil war.

Afghanistan Taliban-Kämpfer in Farah

Taliban announce spring offensive as Afghanistan peace talks continue 12.04.2019

Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan have announced the start of their spring fighting season despite ongoing peace pushes. The declaration is largely symbolic, as their deadly attacks have continued through the winter.

Advertisement