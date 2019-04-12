CIA-trained Afghan forces 'committed war crimes' report

Afghan security units backed by the CIA have carried out extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, indiscriminate air strikes and other human rights abuses and should be dissolved, says Human Rights Watch.
Human Rights Watch alleged Thursday that US-backed Afghan forces "committed summary executions and other grave abuses without accountability."
"In case after case, these forces have simply shot people in their custody and consigned entire communities to the terror of abusive night raids and indiscriminate airstrikes," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director and author of the report.
Details of the report
The 50-page report, based on interviews with local residents, claims:
more to come....
mvb/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)
