CIA-trained Afghan forces 'committed war crimes,' report

Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleged Thursday that US-backed Afghan forces "committed summary executions and other grave abuses without accountability."

"In case after case, these forces have simply shot people in their custody and consigned entire communities to the terror of abusive night raids and indiscriminate airstrikes," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director and author of the report.

Details of the report

The 50-page report, based on interviews with local residents, claims:

Strike forces killed civilians because of mistaken identity and poor intelligence during unlawful night raids;

Detainees were forcibly disappeared;

Healthcare centers treating alleged insurgents were attacked;

Civilian casualties have increased dramatically in the last two years.

Reactions from CIA

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) disputed the HRW report, claiming many of the allegations against Afghan special forces were "likely false or exaggerated."

A CIA spokesman said the organization carries out its operations "in accordance with law and under a robust system of oversight ... We neither condone nor would knowingly participate in illegal activities."

Timothy Barrett said "the Taliban does not operate with any similar rules and — even worse — conducts an extensive propaganda campaign to discredit those who support the legitimate Afghanistan government." The spokesman said the CIA collaborates with its foreign partners in adherence to the law.

The CIA-backed paramilitary forces nominally belong to the main National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence service and are not part of the CIA's normal chain of command, nor those of the Afghan or US militaries.

"They largely have been recruited, trained, equipped, and overseen by the CIA," Human Rights Watch said. "They often have US Special forces personnel deployed alongside them during kill-or-capture operations; these US forces, primarily Army Rangers, have been seconded to the CIA."

Reactions from Afghanistan

An Afghan military official acknowledged that Afghan special units sometimes make mistakes "because they carry out the most complicated operations." The official, who declined to be identified, added, "but we are not assassins and there is oversight and accountability."

The CIA -backed paramilitary forces are notorious in Afghanistan and villagers and district authorities often sent complaints about brutal raids carried out in the middle of the night.

Night raids are a common tactic that combines elements of surprise, firepower and uses night-vision equipment to stun occupants.

In one case the rights group investigated the August killing of 11 men during a raid in eastern province of Paktia, eight of them were allegedly students who returned home to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid-al-Adha.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Fragile security Repeated attacks in Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019 have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive In 2018, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted in 2017, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan in 2017, vowing to deploy more troops to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain US presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it. In 2019, he reversed course and promised a troop pullout.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process Despite President Ghani's offer in February 2018 for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban had until 2019 shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy."

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



US-Taliban talks collapse

According to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a US government watchdog, Afghan special forces carried out 2,531 ground operations between January and September, more than the total of 2,365 for all of 2018.

NATO released data earlier this week, disclosing that the US significantly increased the number of air and artillery strikes as talks between the US and the Taliban collapsed, conducting a total of 1,113 strikes in September.

Speaking to HRW, one diplomat referred to the NDS as "death squads."

The United Nations tallied a total of 1,174 deaths and a further 3,139 injured from July 1 until September this year, representing a 42 percent increase over the same period last year.

The NDS has not yet commented on the matter.

The HRW report suggests disbanding the CIA-backed Afghan forces or bringing them under the control of the Defense Ministry.

mvb/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)

