Chronic smog plagues cities in India and Pakistan

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaChronic smog plagues cities in India and PakistanNature and EnvironmentIndiaMichelle Stockman12/01/2023December 1, 2023The cities of Delhi in India and Lahore in Pakistan have some of the most polluted air in the world. Cold weather traps vehicular emissions, factory pollution, construction dust and crop burning, making the simple act of drawing breath a chore.