 Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': A symbol of freedom 25 years on

Arts

Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': A symbol of freedom 25 years on

Artistic duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude fought long and hard to wrap the German Reichstag building in their signature fabric. Photographer Wolfang Volz recalls the ultimate highs and lows.

  • People standing around the wrapped Reichtags building (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    A global icon

    Christo and Jeanne-Claude completed their wrapping of the Reichstag on June 24, 1995. In the two weeks after, 5 million visitors flooded the site in Berlin, setting a world record for visits to a cultural event. The wrapped Reichstag became a festive scene as people danced and celebrated the artistic wonder. Fabric pieces were also distributed to visitors from around the world as souvenirs.

  • Climbers attach fabric panels to the Reichtags building as part of the project by Christo and Jeanne-Claude (Christo und Jeanne-Claude: Wrapped Reichstag, Berlin 1971-95, Photos: laif/Wolfgang Volz)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    The fabric that made history

    The last of the 70 fabric panels were attached to the Reichstag on June 23, with 90 climbers required to complete the job. The artist duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude had finally succeeded in wrapping the landmark building after 23 years of hard negotiating. The silvery fabric, made of 100,000 square meters of fireproof plastic and fastened by blue ropes, shimmered gold in the right light.

  • Christo stands behind a model of the wrapped Reichstag (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-D. Gabbert)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    A long gestation

    Christo began presenting his first concepts for a "Wrapped Reichstag" back in 1971. An accompanying exhibition documented the installation's long gestation with original drawings, models, photographs, pieces of rope, fabric and much else. In 2015, it was permanently reopened to the public as the Wrapped Reichstag Documentation Exhibition.

  • Christo and Jeanne-Claude at a press conference (Imago Images/D. Konnerth)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    Getting the green light

    Christo and Jeanne-Claude (above) founded their own company to oversee the Reichstag project, and photographer Wolfgang Volz helped manage the project, hiring 1,800 employees for the installation. The concept had a broad base of public support, which helped convince the Bundestag to give the project the green light after three rejections.

  • A truck arrives at the Reichtags building in preparation for Christo's wrapping project (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    The semi-trailers roll in

    On June 17, 1995, the first truck transporting the silvery tarpaulins arrived at the Reichstag. Onlookers soon gathered at the site as more than 100,000 square meters of the now iconic wrapping and several kilometers of blue rope were dropped off. The building had been out of use as a parliament since the early 1930s and would not become part of the modern German Parliament until 1999.

  • Christo stands in front of building equipment to be used for wrapping the Reichstags (picture alliance/dpa/P. Grimm)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    You're good to go

    Now the assembly of the epic installation could begin, with Christo donning his work gloves and getting to work. It had taken decades for him and his wife to convince the German Parliament to approve their plans, but he remained enthusiastic about the project due to the building's deep historical symbolism. But such symbolism was also the source of the heated debate in the Bundestag.

  • Workers lift coverings on the Reichstag building (picture alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    Symbol of freedom

    The theme of freedom had marked Christo's art since his escape from communist Bulgaria in 1951. Despite its eventful history, the Reichstag building was also a symbol of freedom. It was the site where a republic, and hence German democracy, was proclaimed in 1918, and where the official reunification ceremony took place in 1990 after the end of the communist German Democratic Republic.

  • A photo shows the 1933 fire in the Reichstag building that helped the Nazis seize power (Imago Images/UIG)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    Turbulent times

    But the building, built in 1894 by the last German Emperor, Wilhelm II, was also symbolic of the Nazi regime's rise to power. On the night of February 27, 1933, the Reichstag was set on fire. A Dutch communist, Marinus van der Lubbe, was soon arrested and executed for the crime. Many have suspected that the Nazis were behind the fire. Either way, the event became a pretext for authoritarian rule.

  • People sit atop the Berlin wall in Berlin with the Reichstag building in the background (AP)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    In the wake of reunification

    In 1971 the newly reconstructed building bordering the Berlin Wall housed the exhibition "Questions about German History," which asked how parliamentary democracy was destroyed in Germany. Nearly 20 years later, in 1989, the Wall fell. The historical moment paved the way for Christo and Jeanne-Claude's grand art project to be realized.

  • People protest the coronavirus restrictions in front of the Reichstag building (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later

    Global hotspot

    After the wrapping, the building was re-renovated and was crowned by the Norman Foster-designed glass dome, a symbol of transparency that has since become an international tourist attraction. "Republic Square" ("Platz der Republik") fronting the building is again a site for protest and debate, while the Wrapped Reichstag Documentation Exhibition can still be accessed with a special permit.

    Author: Gaby Reucher (sb)


    Author: Gaby Reucher (sb)


Spread out with their picnic blankets on the large lawn in front of the Reichstag building, thousands of onlookers marvel at the sight of golden evening light reflecting off the fabric that cocoons the building. It is one of many iconic images of the epic public installation that defined Berlin's fairy tale summer of 1995.

"This was and still is an outstanding project in the gallery of the projects by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, if only because no other project attracted so many visitors," Wolfgang Volz, the artist couple's exclusive photographer and project manager for the Wrapped Reichstag installation, told DW.

Within two weeks, 5 million people from all over the world came to Berlin to see the wrapped building, a landmark structure steeped in symbolism and history. It was a record number of visitors for a cultural event in such a short period of time.

Climbers installing the 'Wrapped Reichstag' fabric are displayed against the material as it glistens gold (Christo und Jeanne-Claude: Wrapped Reichstag, Berlin 1971-95, Photos: laif/Wolfgang Volz)

While the fabric shimmered gold in certain light, it was actually solver-colored

700-page constuction application

Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude had to fight for 23 years to realize this spectacular art action.

"It was of course an absolutely crazy feeling to suddenly see what had taken many years to plan to finally be turned into reality," Volz recalls. "We employed a total of 1,500 people, 90 of whom were climbers, who had to spread out our panels under dangerous circumstances. That was an incredible challenge for me."

When wrapping the Reichstag building was given the green light, Volz, who had been working with Christo and Jeanne-Claude since 1971, took over project management for the first time because he was a native German speaker. "It was a shock and a great challenge," he says of taking on the role. "I had to learn all about fire safety laws in no time at all, and our construction application for the wrapping was 700-pages thick."

'Sleeping beauty'

On June 23, 1995, the last heavy sheets of fireproof plastic material were lowered onto the facade of the building. In total, the professional climbers had spread around 100,000 square meters (1,076,000 square feet) of fabric over the Reichstag building before it was completely cocooned. They tied it up tightly with kilometerslong ropes so that the contours of the building were still visible.

"We were involved with a sleeping beauty, something that was a mausoleum until being resurrected in 1989," Christo told journalists at the time. "But then we had the great luck of approaching it at a critical transitional moment, when no one knew how it would be used in the next century."

From the Wrapped Pont Neuf in Paris to the Wrapped Sydney Opera House, Christo and Jeanne-Claude never disguised their objects beyond recognition. Instead, they aimed to elicit curiosity about what lies within, or what Christo biographer David Bourdon called "revelation through concealment." This is particularly true of the Wrapped Reichstag.

Volz says that every installation is strongly tied to the historical moment in which the exhibition has taken place. "In the case of the Reichstag, that was clearly after reunification. It fitted in perfectly with the philosophy that the project enveloped history and then released it again so that a new history could emerge from it."

Christo (l) and Wolfgang Volz (r) in 2013 at an exhibition about the 'Wrapped Reichstag' installation (picture-alliance/schroewig/Oertwig)

Christo (l) and Wolfgang Volz (r) in 2013 at an exhibition about the 'Wrapped Reichstag' installation

Symbol of freedom

The Reichstag building contains many layers of history.

It was built at the end of the 19th century by Kaiser Wilhelm II, the last German emperor. The first German Republic was proclaimed at the site on November 9, 1918. On the evening of February 27, 1933, the Reichstag fire occurred. On April 30, 1945, two Red Army soldiers raised the red flag of the Soviet Union as a symbol of their victory over Nazi Germany

Followning the division of the country, the building lay in West Germany, right next to the Berlin Wall. In the 1960s, it was first refurbished for art exhibitions and events.

Reunification was celebrated there in 1990, and nine years later, the German Bundestag once again started meeting in the building, after it had been rebuilt by the British architect Norman Foster and fitted with walk-in glass dome.

The Reichstag photographed from the front in Berlin with German flags flying in front and atop (picture-alliance/dpa/xim.gs/p. Szyza)

Architect Norman Foster designed the glass dome that crowns the Reichstag building today

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 ultimately enabled Christo and Jeanne-Claude to realize their dream. "We were really naive to believe from 1971 until 1989 that we could realize the project while the GDR [German Democratic Republic] existed, with border guards watching as the fabric would have been spread out," says Wolfgang Volz. "That would never have worked."

This building that was so steeped in history fascinated Christo as a symbol of freedom, a central theme in the art of the refugee from communist Bulgaria. As independent, self-financed artists, he and Jeanne-Claude remained free spirits whose passion projects were funded by selling sketches, collages and signed photographs. Their ephemeral works were also literally free to the public, remaining in view for two weeks before they disappeared forever.  

    Author: Gaby Reucher


Heated debate in the German Parliament

The concept for the wrapped Reichstag building was accompanied by fierce controversy, having been rejected three times by the Bundestag. As the great symbol of the German state, the Reichstag building should not polarize through a controversial artistic action, members of the conservative Christian Democratic Party (CDU) said during debates in the then-capital of West Germany, Bonn.

But in 1989, the new president of the Bundestag, Rita Süssmuth, was of the opinion that the veiling would make the ambivalent history of the building more transparent. "Without her," says Volz, "the wrapped Reichstag would never have come to be."

It was a great moment for the artistic duo when the Bundestag finally voted for the art action on February 25, 1994: "We have won," Christo exclaimed with relief after the vote.

Christo's Reichstag collection of sketches, models, photos and fabric remnants was purchased in 2015 by the entrepreneur and patron of the arts, Lars Windhorst. Many of the objects are on 20-year loan to the Bundestag and are part of a permanent exhibition in the Reichstag building. 

Professional climbers install the fabric panels of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's 'Wrapped Reichstag' on the Reichstag building (Christo und Jeanne-Claude: Wrapped Reichstag, Berlin 1971-95, Photos: laif/Wolfgang Volz)

Professional climbers installed the fabric panels on the Reichstag building

Looking ahead

"Christo was always looking to the future," says Volz. Before the artist died on May 31, 2020, he had been negotiating for the upcoming wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Volz is currently discussing how to proceed after the installation was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christo's nephew Vladimir Javacheff is also assisting Volz with the project. "We are determined to make the best of it," says Volz. "We owe it to Christo and Jeanne-Claude."

