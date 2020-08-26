 Christopher Nolan′s ′Tenet′ opens to high expectations | Film | DW | 26.08.2020

Film

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' opens to high expectations

Can Nolan's new film turn the tide in the global film industry crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic? Cinema buffs and blockbuster-hungry teens alike have eagerly awaited it — but some release dates are still shaky.

  • Film still 'Tenet'; John David Washington in a grey suit (Imago Images/Prod.DB/Warner Brothers)

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    Nolan's 11th film: 'Tenet'

    On August 26, "Tenet," the long-awaited new film by director Christopher Nolan, will be released in Europe, South Korea and Australia. The US will have to wait a little longer, though; the blockbuster will not come out in theaters there until September 3 — provided the situation in the US has improved by then. The film had already been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Film still 'Following' with Jeremy Theobald in a crowd of people (picture-alliance/Zeitgeist Films)

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    Debut with 'Following'

    Born in 1970, Nolan is considered one of the most influential and also commercially successful filmmakers of his time. He debuted in 1998 with the subtle neo-noir crime thriller "Following." His signature style was already visible in this work: complex storytelling based on different levels of flashbacks.

  • Film still 'Memento' with Guy Pearce and Joe Pantoliano in a jaguar (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    Time shifts: 'Memento'

    Nolan reached another level of narrative complexity with his second film. "Memento" combined two timelines: one in black-and-white showing events chronologically, and the other in color depicting them in reverse order. Film fans were thrilled by the challenge of the fractured narrative.

  • Film still 'Insomnia' with Al Pacino and Robin Williams in a fight (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    And then came the stars: 'Insomnia'

    Nolan's first films were made on a small budget and with lesser-known actors, but this changed with the British director's third film, "Insomnia" (2002), which starred Al Pacino and Robin Williams. Despite its more conventional storytelling style, the psychological thriller about a detective and a murderer still excited fans of the director.

  • Film still 'Batman Begins' with Katie Holams and Cillian Murphy (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    Nolan as Batman director: 'Batman Begins'

    Suddenly, Nolan had become the director of choice for ambitious Hollywood productions. With "Batman Begins" (2005) Nolan revived the Batman myth by creating a new story instead of continuing the existing series. The filmmaker breathed new life into the superhero character — imaginative and surprising, playful, yet also exciting.

  • Christian Bale appears as a magician holding a ball in a still from Christopher Nolan's film Prestige

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    Magic cinema: 'Prestige'

    Nolan also wrote the screenplay for his fifth film, "Prestige" (2006). The story portrays two competitive stage magicians, played by Christian Bale (pictured) and Hugh Jackman, in London during the late 19th century whose battle to create the ultimate illusion has a tragic end.

  • Batman stands in the night with city lights in the background in a still from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    A critical and box office hit: 'The Dark Knight'

    Nolan once again took the Batman film franchise reins with "The Dark Knight" (2008). With Heath Ledger giving an Oscar-winning performance as the Joker, the film is a classic of the genre. "Pitched at the divide between ... poetry and entertainment, it goes darker and deeper than any Hollywood movie of its comic-book kind," wrote The New York Times.

  • A group of people stand in an otherwise empty street in a still from Christopher Nolan's Inception

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    Dream production: 'Inception'

    Nolan's next film further confirmed his reputation as a commercially successful but artistically ambitious director. "Inception" (2010) offered a complex narrative, featuring crime and science fiction elements, that explores the protagonists' subconscious. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, and Ken Watanabe were among the star ensemble in the Oscar-nominated film.

  • A film still from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises (picture-alliance/dpa/Warner Bros./R. Phillips)

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    End of a saga: 'The Dark Knight Rises'

    Nolan wrapped up the Batman trilogy in 2012 with "The Dark Knight Rises." Like its predecessors, it was highly successful at the box office and bore the director's signature artistic touch. Critics also praised the film for its cast performances, action scenes and emotional depth.

  • A man and woman wearing space suits in a still from Christopher Nolan's 2001: A Space Odyssey

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    Future vision: 'Interstellar'

    "Interstellar," Nolan's sci-fi epic from 2014, once again gave viewers the best of both worlds: more than two hours of pure cinema entertainment, but also plenty to think about. Some fans have compared Nolan to Stanley Kubrick. In this respect, it's no coincidence that "Interstellar" contains several allusions to the cult film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

  • Christopher Nolan directs actor Kenneth Branagh

    Blockbuster meets artistry: The Christopher Nolan phenomenon

    War film: 'Dunkirk'

    Like Kubrick, Nolan has consistently made great films across diverse genres. And just like Kubrick's two war films, "Paths to Glory" and "Full Metal Jacket," Nolan's 2018 film, "Dunkirk," also focuses on creating highly authentic and realistic battle screens. Nolan received a best director Oscar nomination for "Dunkirk." He is seen here at left on the film's set, alongside actor Kenneth Branagh.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sb)


The coronavirus pandemic has turned the film industry on its head. Some experts are already seeing the demise of the "seventh art," as film shootings have been canceled, film distributors have stopped operations and cinemas worldwide have had to close for months. The industry's financial losses have been gigantic, with many jobs lost or at stake.

Now, distributors, movie theater owners and others involved in cinema are placing their bets on Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. Why is an entire industry focusing on a single movie?

Director Christopher Nolan (l) holding up his hand on set and telling actor John David Washington what he is aiming for in Tenet (imago images/Prod.DB)

Christopher Nolan (right) tells actor John David Washington (l) what he is aiming for in 'Tenet'

Unlike major film studios such as Disney or Sony, Warner Bros. is taking a different approach with Tenet: Christopher Nolan's film is actually supposed to be screened in movie theaters.

Long-awaited blockbusters like Disney's Mulan were forced into the streaming business as the global coronavirus pandemic made a worldwide theater release impossible. Executives decided to rescue the expensive films financially by generating at least some income through streaming sales.

Tenet, on the other hand, is scheduled to open on August 26 in around 70 countries, mainly in Europe. In the days following, launches are also planned for the Asian market and Australia. The United States, South America and India will not be included for the time being, as the infection rates there are still too high. However, in the US, Tenet is expected to open at "selected venues" on September 3, but it is not entirely certain if that can occur.

Tenet eagerly awaited by fans

Tenet is not just any film; it is one of the most eagerly awaited films to be released this year. It is in the league of blockbusters whose production costs are said to be over $200 million (€169.2 million).

And it is not just kids, who normally go to the movie theaters to see superhero and action films, who are excited about the release of Nolan's eleventh film. Cinema enthusiasts with discriminating taste are just as excited, and that largely has to do with the director: British-American Nolan enjoys cult status.

His work is often compared to that of the legendary Stanley Kubrick, as Nolan is also able to skillfully unite two cinematic worlds. On the one hand, his films are highly appealing visually. They are entertaining and imaginative, exciting and full of surprises, and they implement the most advanced technology as well as tried-and-true film tricks. Yet they are also compelling to film lovers, as they are usually based on complex scripts with sensational, intricate plots.

Director Stanley Kubrik on the set during the making of 2001: A Space Odyssey with ac tors dressed in space costumes (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

Director Stanley Kubrik on the set during the making of '2001: A Space Odyssey'

Nolan's films: Something for everyone

That makes Nolan's films something for both pleasure-seeking teens and tweens, as well as fans of arthouse cinema. Nolan, like Kubrick, is considered to be obsessed with film. He is well-versed in cinema history, loves the classics and old film technology but is also open to new developments and technical innovations. He is an old-school master who also has his eye on the future of cinema.

Filmstill from the Batman movie The Dark Knight showing Heath Ledger as The Joker (picture-alliance/Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

The Batman film 'The Dark Knight' (2008), starring Heath Ledger (above), illustrated how Nolan could turn the old into the new

In an interview with German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, Nolan explained what attracts him to the medium: "When we talked to people after test screenings of Tenet, it was young people in particular who were baffled, because they had never seen such images before. We used tricks, some of which had already existed in the silent film era." Sometimes, according to Nolan, you have to "go back to the old techniques to create fresh images."

Loves filming on the street

Nolan loves analog cameras and film material, as well as tricks that are not digitally based. He also likes shooting on the street. "With Tenet, I want to give film an energy boost and captivate the audience in front of movie screens. I want to offer them what they long for when they go to the movies," Nolan said in the Spiegel interview.

Filmstill from Tenet: Actor Kenneth Branagh pushing actress Elizabeth Debicki against a glass wall (Imago Images/Prod.DB/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Dramatic imagery: Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh in the film 'Tenet'

A James Bond film must also be viewed on a big screen, Nolan noted. It is no coincidence that he draws this comparison. In some scenes, Tenet is strongly reminiscent of the films involving the famous British agent 007. Tenet was also shot at many different locations, in seven countries on several continents. "I want to give the viewers the feeling of being immersed in a world that is larger than life, and which is unknown and exciting," the director said. He already thought he had come very close to a James Bond film with Inception, his seventh film, released in 2010). Yet "Tenet' goes one step further," he said.   

Time travel in Tenet

Tenet is a combination of spy, action and science fiction film, and, as is often the case with Nolan, focuses on the phenomenon of time. A kind of superagent (played by John David Washington, Denzel Washington's son) is supposed to save the world from a war inferno.

Filmstill from Tenet showing John David Washington walking across a street (Imago Images/Prod.DB/Warner Brothers)

Could be his major breakthrough: John David Washington in 'Tenet'

 

He is assisted by a colleague (played by Robert Pattinson) who knows more about a very specific phenomenon called "tenet" that can be used to outwit time. The pair's main opponent is based in Russia, which also recalls the James Bond world. But Tenet is without doubt a film of the new millennium, especially since Nolan once again develops a complex arrangement involving time and space.

Expectations are running high: among the cinema owners around the world, who are hoping for major revenue in the coming weeks, after the past months' drought spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic; among young film fans who are excited about a spectacular new blockbuster; and among Nolan enthusiasts, who are anticipating another intricate magical work by the master director.

