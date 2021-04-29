Christoph Metzelder on trial for possession of exploitative images of children

Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder went on trial on Thursday accused of distributing exploitative images of children.

The 2002 World Cup runner-up is alleged to have sent 29 photographs depicting child sexual exploitation to three women. A woman in Hamburg alleged she had received images via WhatApp and contacted police.

Metzelder, who in 2006 set up a foundation to help socially disadvantaged children in Germany, has already addressed the court.

He said he was "proud" of his social work but wanted to give back the Order of Merit -— one of Germany's highest state honors — "out of respect to current and future winners of the prize."

Metzelder arriving at the court in Düsseldorf

The 40-year-old had been working as a television pundit for Sky Sport in Germany until he came under investigation in September 2019.

During his playing career, he picked up 47 caps for Germany, with whom he was a runner-up at Euro 2008.

He also played for big clubs including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke before retiring from football in 2014.

"He knows what he has done," Metzelder's lawyer Ulrich Sommer told broadcaster RTL last week, adding that his client was in therapy.

"He also knows that it can be called a mistake and he knows that he has to face up to his responsibilities."

