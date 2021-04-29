Christoph Metzelder admits possession of exploitative images of children

Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder has admitted possessing and distributing exploitative images of children.

The 2002 World Cup runner-up confessed to having forwarded 18 files which depicted child sexual exploitation to three women. A woman in Hamburg alleged she had received images via WhatApp and contacted police in September 2019.

However, Metzelder denies having possessed around 300 such files, of which he stands accused.

"I accept the punishment and I ask for forgiveness from the victims of sexual violence," he said. "I will have to live with this guilt as part of society for the rest of my life."

The court in Düsseldorf had said it would consider a suspended jail sentence of between 10 and 12 months in the event of an admission, but has also stated that Metzelder be considered innocent until officially found guilty.

Metzelder, who in 2006 set up a foundation to help socially disadvantaged children in Germany, has already addressed the court.

He said he was "proud" of his social work but wanted to give back the Order of Merit -— one of Germany's highest state honors — "out of respect to current and future winners of the prize."

Metzelder arriving at the court in Düsseldorf

The 40-year-old had been working as a television pundit for Sky Sport in Germany until he came under investigation in September 2019.

During his playing career, he picked up 47 caps for Germany, with whom he was a runner-up at Euro 2008.

He also played for big clubs including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke before retiring from football in 2014.

"He knows what he has done," Metzelder's lawyer Ulrich Sommer told broadcaster RTL last week, adding that his client was in therapy.

"He also knows that it can be called a mistake and he knows that he has to face up to his responsibilities."

