 Christo exhibitions: Berlin to open, Paris postpones | Arts | DW | 06.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Christo exhibitions: Berlin to open, Paris postpones

In June, artist Christo turns 85, yet this special birthday is marked by the coronavirus pandemic. In Paris, an exhibition and a new wrapping project were postponed, but in Berlin, Christo fans can rejoice.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude (picture alliance/dpa/J.Büttner)

The Bulgarian-born artist and his colleagues are likely to be thrilled that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned exhibition will now take place in Berlin after all. This comes just a good month before Christo is to celebrate his 85th birthday on June 13.

The show "Christo and Jeanne-Claude - Projects 1963-2020 / Ingrid & Jochheim Collection" opens at the PalaisPopulaire, an art institution of the Deutsche Bank, on May 6. The exhibition is getting a boost from the German government's decision to allow museums to reopen after weeks of closure due to the coronavirus crisis.

In Berlin, works from the Jochheim Collection by Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009, are now being shown. They trace the history of major projects in many countries around the world. Understandably, however, the focus in Berlin is on the veiling of the Reichstag. For a period of two weeks 25 years ago, the government building in the German capital was transformed into an art project. In addition, the Berlin exhibition will also show a large number of former art objects by the artist couple.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    The triumph

    "We won!" cried Christo on February 25, 1994. After struggling for 23 years to get his project "Wrapped Reichstag" approved, the Bundestag (German Parliament) finally allowed him to go ahead. The wrapping began on June 17, 1995, and was completed on June 24. Twenty years later, the spectacular process is now on display at an exhibition in Berlin.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Let the wrapping begin

    The fabric arrived, and Christo donned his work gloves. He had been trying to convince the German parliament to do this art installation since 1971. Christo was particularly inspired by the building's location and its symbolism. That same historical symbolism caused heated debates in the parliament.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo mit Modell

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Symbol of freedom

    In 1978, Christo presented a model of a veiled Reichstag at the Zurich Museum für Gestaltung (Museum of Design). Despite the troubled history of the structure built in the late 19th century under Kaiser Wilhelm II, Christo saw it as a symbol of freedom: the Republic was proclaimed there in 1918. Freedom had been a recurring theme in Christo's art since his escape from communist Bulgaria in 1951.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo mit Jeanne Claude

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    The "Wrapped Reichstag" collection

    The exhibits on display when the Reichstag was wrapped in 1995 will be returning to Berlin: 320 drawings, models, collages and photos, as well as pieces of fabric, ropes and hooks used at the time. The Bulgarian artist will personally help set up the new exhibition.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Temporary veil

    Christo's works can only be seen for short periods of time. His "Environmental Art" takes aim at the concept of private property. Open-air art belongs to no-one but is free to be enjoyed by all. To Christo, permanence equates to possession. Like many of his other works, the Reichstag stayed wrapped only for 14 days.

  • Der von Christo verhüllte Reichstag

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    A happening

    The last of the 70 tailor-made silvery fabric panels was installed on the Reichstag on June 23, 1995. Over 100,000 square meters (1,076,390 sq. ft.) of fabric, tied by several kilometers of blue rope, created a fascinating sight. People danced and celebrated around it. Within 14 days, five million visitors saw the "Wrapped Reichstag": a world record attendance for a two-week cultural happening.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo documenta IV

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Packing nothing is also an option

    Christo began with his spectacular wrappings in the 1960s. His 5,600 square meter (60,277 sq ft) package presented at the "documenta 4" in Kassel in 1968 brought international recognition. He had already wrapped chairs, magazines or oil drums, but this time he managed to pack air.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo Valley Curtain

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Valley Curtain

    Projects by Christo and Jeanne-Claude became more elaborate and colorful in the 1970s. To preserve their artistic freedom, the couple financed them by selling drawings, photographs and models of their works. In this spectacular creation from 1972, a 400-meter-long (1,312 feet) cloth was stretched across Rifle Gap, a valley in Colorado.

  • Christo 80. Geburtstag Wrapped Pont Neuf

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    A different look at things

    Christo and Jeanne-Claude have never concealed objects to the point that they could no longer be recognized. Their aesthetic approach allows the silhouette to stimulate the imagination. In 1985, they wrapped the Pont Neuf in Paris. Depending on the weather, the fabric would glitter differently - allowing the bridge to literally appear in a different light.

  • Japan Kunst Christo und Jeanne-Claude Umbrellas Projekt

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Teamwork art

    Christo is accompanied by a large "family" of professional climbers and engineers. In 1990, his work "The Umbrellas" set up 3,000 umbrellas in Japan and California. The ambitious projects can also be perilous: one worker tragically died during that installation's removal.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo The Gates

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Long wait for 'The Gates'

    Christo not only wraps objects, but also landscapes and parks, as was the case here in 2005 with "The Gates" in New York's Central Park. The project was initially developed in 1979, but it took even longer than with the Reichstag to get it approved.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo Over the River

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Work in progress

    Christo is used to waiting. The 80-year-old is currently working on three projects simultaneously - designed in part with Jeanne-Claude, who passed away in 2009. "The Mastaba," to be set in Abu Dhabi, is to be a gigantic pyramid of 410,000 barrels oil. It could turn out to be his first major permanent work, which would be a unique legacy.

    Author: Gaby Reucher / eg


So Berlin is exhibiting works by Christo and Jeanne-Claude; Paris, on the other hand, is not. At least, not yet. The show "Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Paris!" was originally scheduled to open on March 18 in the French capital. An extensive exhibition with over 300 works by the two artists was to take place at the Centre Pompidou.

Christo lived in Paris for seven years, from 1958 to 1964, during which time he had begun to disguise everyday objects. This later became his — and Jeanne-Claude's — artistic trademark. Now, an exhibition there is not expected to start before September, as a result of the current pandemic.

The wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe will also have to wait until 2021

Christos' plan to cover the Parisian landmark Arc de Triomphe has also been postponed, not due to the pandemic, but to the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral one year ago. In order to protect the trumpet falcons, which formerly nested in the cathedral, but have since moved to the Arc, the wrapping has been postponed until September 2021.

Christo project: the planned veiled L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris (AFP/Christo and Jeanne-Claude - 2018 Christo/Andre Grossmann )

This is how the veiled L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris would look after wrapping

Christo has dreamed of covering the Arc de Triomphe since the 1960s.

Christo's move to Paris

Christo arrived in the French capital in 1958. With the Cold War in full swing, he had fled his home country Bulgaria via Vienna to Paris. To make ends meet, he first did odd jobs: washing cars and taking on commissions for artworks, still signing them with his birth name "Javacheff."

At one point, Vladimirov Javacheff/Christo painted a portrait of the wife of General Jacques de Guillebon, director of the Parisian elite school École Polytechnique for prospective engineers. Delivering the painting, he met their daughter Jeanne-Claude. An "extravagant redhead, as if wrapped in plastic foil," is how he later described the attractive French woman, born in Casablanca, in French Morocco. They shared the same birthday: June 13, 1935.

Christo & Jeanne-Claude in Paris, Portrait empaqueté de Jeanne-Claude, 1963 (Christo 1963/Photo: Chr. Baur)

Jeanne-Claude, 1963, 'wrapped' by Christo

Christo and Jeanne-Claude were 23 years old, fell in love and wanted to get married. But Jeanne-Claude had to divorce her husband Philippe Planchon first, whom she had recently wed. She was soon pregnant with her and Christo's son, Cyril, who was born May 11, 1960. Christo and Jeanne-Claude finally married in November 1962, without the blessing of the bride's parents.

Early years

In 1960, the young artist Christo joined the group "Nouveaux Réalisme" (New Realism), founded by the art historian Pierre Restany and the painter Yves Klein. He'd brought along his passion for large swaths of fabric from Bulgaria: Introduced to textiles at his father's factory, he would sketch drawings of large bales of fabric at an early age.

Shortly after arriving in Paris, Christo began to 'wrap' cans and bottles in resin-soaked canvas, tying them up and treating them with glue, varnish, sand and car paint. The Cologne art collector Dieter Rosenkranz was the first to recognize his talent, buying some of his early works.

Early work by Christo from 1963 (Christo 1963/Photo: D. Bakker )

An early work by Christo from 1963

Shared art and life

Christo and Jeanne-Claude's love affair marked the beginning of an artistic partnership which, for many years, bore only Christo's name. Jeanne-Claude's projects took the backseat for strategic reasons: During the 1960s, artistic partnerships barely existed or were hardly accepted, and women were rarely recognized as artists. For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, the risk of not being accepted as an artist couple was simply too great.

Nevertheless, their work underwent extraordinary development in the Paris years from 1958 to 1963. Their first joint artistic project in 1962 was called "Iron Curtain." The couple also transformed the city and its streets into an exhibition space, blocking the street in Paris' Rue Visconti with an illegally-built pile of oil barrels. It was an installation with a political message, intended as a social commentary on the Cold War and the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Exhibition: Christo & Jeanne-Claude in Paris (Christo 1983/Photo: Wolfgang Volz )

Christo and Jeanne-Claude visiting then-French President Jacques Chirac in 1982

Move to New York

Despite their move to New York in 1963, Christo and Jeanne-Claude remained closely connected to Paris. In 1975, they developed the idea of 'wrapping' the most prestigious bridges of France's capital. Ultimately, however, only Paris' Pont Neuf was draped in cloth. It was a project that could only be realized after ten years of passionately persuading politicians and residents.

But Christo and Jeanne-Claude were well-versed in that kind of language, having persuaded authorities to allow them to wrap a coastal strip of Australia in 1969. On October 10, 1971, they hung an orange-colored curtain ("Valley Curtain") in the Rocky Mountains in the US state of Colorado. With the first attempt a failure, they repeated the event a short time later.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude remained a couple in life and art until Jeanne-Claude died on November 18, 2009, age 74. The famous artist couple had worked side by side for 51 years, wrapping Berlin's Reichstag in Berlin in 1995 and trees in New York's Central Park in 'The Gates' in 2005. But their early years together in Paris remain highly symbolic of their entire work.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude (picture alliance/KEYSTONE)

Artist couple Jeanne-Claude and Christo

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

DW recommends

Christo presents The Mastaba, his new large-scale art object in London

Composed of over 7,000 oil barrels, the sculpture by the revered artist floats on the Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park through September 23. It accompanies a retrospective of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's work. (18.06.2018)  

The Art of Wrapping

How do you learn to wrap an island, a lake or the German Reichstag? At an exhibition in Düsseldorf, artist Christo shows off his early works and talks about his creative beginnings.  (05.12.2016)  

Christo's wife and artistic partner Jeanne-Claude dies

After decades of stunning the world with works of art on a monumental scale, the famous husband-wife team has been split by death. (20.11.2009)  

Exhibition on Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' opens in Berlin

Twenty years after artist Christo spectacularly wrapped the meeting place of the German parliament in silvery foil, a permanent exhibition on this hugely successful event has gone on show at the Reichstag in Berlin. (25.11.2015)  

Walking on water with Christo

Yellow, shimmering bridges designed by artist Christo will connect the islands of Monte Isola and San Paolo in Lake Iseo. The Floating Piers project will be a top attraction for the northern Italian region of Lombardy. (19.04.2016)  

Christo's floating piers closed

Artist Christo's orange floating walkway on a northern Italian lake closed after attracting over 1.2 million visitors, twice as many as expected. (04.07.2016)  

Christo's back with 'Big Air Package'

Christo is back in Germany with an epic new installation at the Gasometer Oberhausen. The heavenly white air pocket and walk-in installation "Big Air Package" is the largest indoor sculpture ever created. (15.03.2013)  

Thousands flock to Christo's "Floating Piers"

Bad weather may have forced partial closures of Christo's latest work - but nevertheless thousands flocked to Lake Iseo for their chance to "walk on water". (20.06.2016)  

Installation artist Christo says freedom is the enemy of possession

Christo's installations are often larger than life: a huge sheet covering the German parliament or islands surrounded by floating fabric. The artist talked with Deutsche Welle about some of the big ideas behind them. (16.06.2010)  

All Wrapped Up

An exhibition in Berlin is showing more than 400 works of artists Jeanne-Claude and Christo, probably best known for their "Wrapped Reichstag". (24.11.2001)  

New York Art Project Made in Germany

Ever since they shrouded Berlin's Reichstag, most Germans know artist duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Germany plays a role in their latest work in New York too, this time weaving and stitching their trademark fabric. (11.01.2005)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Art of Wrapping  

Related content

Christo vor seiner Skulptur The London Mastaba

Christo presents The Mastaba, his new large-scale art object in London 18.06.2018

Composed of over 7,000 oil barrels, the sculpture by the revered artist floats on the Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park through September 23. It accompanies a retrospective of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's work.

Frankreich Pariser Louvre entfernt Namen von umstrittenem US-Mäzen

When criticism against questionable sponsors changes the art world 26.07.2019

Museums are distancing themselves from patrons with unethical business ties: The Sackler name is being erased from the world's top institutions, and now businessman Warren Kanders has resigned after months of protests.

Christo The Floating Piers Insel San Paolo im Isoe-See

A behind-the-scenes look at how Christo walked on water 26.03.2019

A new documentary about the 81-year-old artist best known for wrapping things in fabric premieres in Berlin. It offers a look into turbulent making of "The Floating Piers" installation.

Advertisement

Film

Psychopathen im Kino Hannibal (picture-alliance/dpa)

How the mask has played a starring role throughout movie history

From the cannibalistic killer Hannibal Lecter to Zorro and other Marvel superheroes saving the world, masks have been a central accessory for many characters in movies.  

Arts

USA Pulitzer Preis Medaille (picture-alliance/dpa/Pulitzer Board)

Sidestepping the coronavirus: The Pulitzer Prizes 2020

"Everything is political," one often hears. Joseph Pulitzer would have probably agreed — and this year's prizes in his name reflected the politicization of American life, while leaving out the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Music

Deutschland | Beethovenfest | Steven Walter (Daniel Barth )

Steven Walter to direct the Beethovenfest

A German-American in his mid-thirties, Berliner by choice, cellist and visionary music manager, Walter is to become the Beethovenfest Bonn's new artistic director in 2022.  

Arts

Schaubühne Berlin - Jugend ohne Gott (Arno Declair)

Germany's best theater available online

Theaters are closed due to the coronavirus crisis, but fans worldwide have access to some of Germany's most legendary productions as they are streamed online, including the plays selected for the Berliner Theatertreffen.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  