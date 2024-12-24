Christmas updates: Pope appeals for peace in world conflicts

Pope Francis called during his "urbi et orbi" Christmas blessing for negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, and for easier access to humanitarian aid in Sudan, ravaged both by civil war and famine.

Christmas festivities in Bethlehem, the city revered as the birthplace of Jesus, remain toned down for a second year.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for unity following the deadly Christmas market attack in Magdeburg.

Ukraine, which used to celebrate Christmas on January 7 along with the Russian Orthodox Church, is celebrating its second Christmas in December after a change in the law last year to move to the Western calendar.

Below, you can read how Christmas is being marked around much of the world.