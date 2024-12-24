Christmas updates: Bethlehem hosts subdued celebrations

Christmas festivities in Jerusalem have been toned down for a second year running due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land led the traditional Christmas procession to the Church of the Nativity.

In his Christmas message, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for unity following the deadly Christmas market attack in Magdeburg.

"Hatred and violence must not have the final word," he said.

Ukraine, which used to celebrate Christmas on January 7 along with the Russian Orthodox Church, is celebrating its second Christmas in December after a change in the law last year to move to the Western calendar.

Below, you can read how Christmas is being marked around the world on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.