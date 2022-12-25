Christmas: Pope Francis set to offer prayers for Ukraine

The head of the Catholic Church is expected to address the war in Ukraine as part of his traditional address. After two years of COVID restrictions, thousands are expected to gather in St Peter's Square.

Thousands of people are set to convene in St. Peter's Square in Rome on Sunday to hear Pope Francis deliver his Christmas Day speech.

The 86-year-old is expected to address the war in Ukraine while offering prayers for the war-torn country.

The pope will address the faithful from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

Criticism over diplomatic stance

Pope Francis has called consistently for peace in the wake of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, but has trod carefully in order to maintain a delicate dialogue with Moscow.

Francis has been criticized in some quarters for not being more explicit in blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the conflict.

In June, the pope said the war was "perhaps somehow either provoked or not prevented."

The head of the Catholic Church has kept the human toll of the war at the forefront of his messages, such as earlier this month when he offered prayers for Ukraine, which he said was "tormented."

COVID restrictions eased

In 2020, Francis delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing ("to the city and the world") virtually from a lectern inside the Vatican due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, a restricted gathering was in place but this year thousands of believers are expected to gather in the Italian capital, to hear the annual message, which will begin at noon local time (1100 GMT).

