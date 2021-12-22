DW Festival Concert: Bach's Christmas Oratorio  

The world-famous St. Thomas Choir and the chance to visit the places where Bach lived and worked are big reasons why some 73,000 visitors per year travel from all over the world to Leipzig for the Bach Festival. At least, that was the number of visitors during pre-pandemic times.

In 2021, the festival's concerts were live-streamed around the world, but a few lucky people got to attend in person at the churches of St. Nicholas and St. Thomas.

At the center of the festival was a monumental creative undertaking – a giant Bach cycle created by festival director Michael Maul that put together Bach's music to tell the story of Jesus Christ. Maul called it "Bach's Messiah."

Watch video 04:22 Saxophone in a monastery

"Bach composed about two hundred cantatas[musical compositions for one or more voices] and many of them deal with certain occasions in Jesus' life. I put together all those cantatas in the right chronology and this all together creates a cycle of twelve concerts performing thirty-three cantatas, three oratorios and St. Mathew's Passion."

Moving music

Our episode features two period orchestras, meaning, the musicians play on historic instruments and in a historically-informed style, which involves reproducing the original sound with instruments from the time the piece was composed.

The orchestras in this episode include the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and The Academy for Early Music Berlin. Various soloists and famous St. Thomas boys' choir also feature here.

We've selected some of the most beautiful and moving pieces for today's show, and we'll start with "Du Wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn," meaning, "You true God and son of David." The song tells the story of a blind man who Jesus met on the road to Jericho. The man asks Jesus to help him and is cured of his blindness.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Visitor magnet Since opening to the public, Elbphilharmonie — Hamburg's Elbe Philharmonic Hall — has quickly become a magnet for visitors. A total of 15 million people have flocked to the city's new cultural landmark. With concert tickets selling out quickly, many have visited purely to experience the venue's breathtaking architecture.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Glass galore Elbphilharmonie, affectionally known as Elphi, sits atop a former brick warehouse once used for storing cocoa. The concert hall's sail-like exterior is covered in some 16,000 square meters of glass paneling — equivalent in size to two football pitches. The building was designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Suspended sound reflector A funnel-shaped, 50-ton sound reflector hangs suspended from the ceiling of the Great Hall. Its job is to bounce acoustic waves back to the stage and optimize overall acoustics. The contraption also houses lights and technical equipment.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Superior soundproofing This 2015 picture shows the Great Hall and acoustic reflector still under construction. What is not visible, meanwhile, is its high-end sound proofing: The hall is contained within its very own cocoon, fully isolated from the building's exterior walls. This prevents outside noise from leaking in.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Western Europe's longest escalator This curved escalator, 82 meters (269 feet) in length, transports visitors from the main entrance up to the 6th floor viewing platform. Riding the longest escalator in Western Europe takes exactly 150 seconds. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, an ultraviolet light device has been installed to disinfect the handrails.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Hamburg's classiest vaccination center In early September 2021, the Elbphilharmonie was converted into a temporary vaccination center. Jabs were administered in the otherwise inaccessible backstage area. Afterwards, patients could settle down and relax on the Great Hall stage. Some 800 people showed up to get inoculated in what has been described as "Hamburg's most spectacular vaccination center."

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary High-tech bird deterrent The building boats a spacious outdoor viewing terrace offering magnificent views of Hamburg and its bustling port. A sophisticated bird deterrent system, emitting ultrasonic waves inaudible to humans, keeps pigeons and other birds away. Their droppings, after all, are not just an eyesore — but can pose health risks as well.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Viewing platform reopens After closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Elbphilharmonie viewing platform reopened in May 2021. Some 10 million guests had visited by summer 2019. Anyone eager to head up these days must book tickets well in advance, as operators are keen to avoid overcrowding. Guest are urged to maintain a safe distance from others, and are obliged to don face masks.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary The Westin Hamburg Elbphilharmonie also houses the Westin Hamburg, a five-star hotel. Its 200 rooms and almost 40 suites are spread across 21 floors. One night in the lavish 162-square-meter (1,744-square-foot) Eigner Suite will set you back €3,000 (about $3,500). But for that, you'll have no less than two bathrooms, a sauna, a compact kitchen — and breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Living in a landmark The extravagant edifice houses not only concert halls and a hotel, but also more than 40 apartments. In 2018, the last remaining penthouse, a luxurious 290-square-meter residence, was sold to an anonymous buyer for some €11 million. It is located on the building's western tip.

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary Musical diversity Distinguished violinists, pianists, opera singers, conductors and orchestras regularly grace the Elbphilharmonie. So far, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Helene Grimaud, Jonas Kaufmann, Daniel Barenboim and many others have performed here. So, too, have legendary experimental band Einstürzende Neubauten (pictured) and indie-rock icons The National. Here's to many more years of eclectic live performances! Author: Benjamin Restle



Bach used the cantata in 1723 to apply to be the Thomaskantor, or music director, at St. Thomas Church in Leipzig. Legend has it that he originally wrote the oboe parts too high – so high, in fact, that it wasn't playable. He had to quickly transpose the parts to a lower register just before his audition.

The next cantata is written for the feast of the Annunciation which celebrates Mary's being with child, and the angel Gabriel's message to her that she will give birth to Jesus Christ. It's titled "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern," or "How beautifully the morning star shines."

Even though this cantata is cataloged as Bach's first work, this doesn't mean that it's the first piece he composed. The catalog system was developed centuries after Bach lived, in 1950, and it organizes Bach's compositions thematically.

The Christmas Oratorio

Maul's cycle also included one of Bach's most famous choral works: his Christmas Oratorio. It tells the story of Jesus' birth and adoration, but also of those who saw the child as an enemy. It has six parts, but only parts one through three are usually performed.

Artistic Director of the Bach festival, Michael MAul

When it comes to the evangelists' accounts of the life of Jesus, many events are described differently, or even take place in a different order.

That's why Bach Festival director Michael Maul used Pope Benedict's biography of Jesus when he was putting together his musical retelling of Jesus' life. Maul exchanged numerous letters with the pope in the process, and the pope eventually wrote the foreword in the 2021 Bach Festival program.

"And I'm happy, that we, so to speak, created a project which actually is above the religious borders," Maul said, adding, "Today, the Bach world is not a Protestant world anymore. All across the globe, you have people who love Bach's music, no matter what religion they are, no matter if they are believers or not."

And that's all in this edition of DW Festival Concert. Join us next time with our host, Cristina Burack.

Performances featured in this episode of DW Festival Concert:

1. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn," BWV 23; Excerpts: ''Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn'' (Aria), ''Ach! gehe nicht vorüber'' (Recitative) and "Aller Augen warten, Herr'' (Chorus)

Performers:

Ilse Eerens, soprano

Maarten Engeltjes, countertenor

Tilman Lichdi, tenor

Klaus Mertens, bass

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir

Conducted by: Ton Kopeman

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig on June 11, 2021

2. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern," BWV 1

Excerpts: ''Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern'' (Chorus), 'Du wahrer Gottes und Marien Sohn'' (Recitative) and "Erfüllet, ihr himmlischen göttlichen Flammen" (Aria)

Ilse Eerens, soprano

Maarten Engeltjes, countertenor

Tilman Lichdi, tenor

Klaus Mertens, bass

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir

Conducted by: Ton Kopeman

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig on June 11, 2021

3. Johann Sebastian Bach, Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part IV "Immanuel, o süßes Wort!" (Recitative with chorale), "Flößt mein Heiland" (Aria), "Wohlan, dein Name soll allein" (Recitative with chorale)

Performed by: Gerlinde Sämann, soprano

Elvira Bill, alto

Tobias Hunger, tenor

Martin Petzold, tenor

Tobias Berndt, bass

St. Thomas Choir

Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin

Conducted by: Gotthold Schwarz

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 12, 2021

4. Johann Sebastian Bach, Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part V

"Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen" (Chorus), "Wo ist der neugeborne König der Jüden?" (Chorus and recitative), "Dein Glanz all' Finsternis verzehrt" (Chorale) "Ach, wenn wird die Zeit erscheinen" (Trio)

Performed by:

Gerlinde Sämann, soprano

Elvira Bill, alto

Tobias Hunger, tenor

Martin Petzold, tenor

Tobias Berndt, bass

St. Thomas Choir

Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin

Gotthold Schwarz, conductor

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 12, 2021

5. Johann Sebastian Bach, Christmas Oratorio, BVW 248, Part VI

Ich steh an deiner Krippen hier" (Chorale), "Und Gott befahl ihnen im Traum" (Recitative), "So geht!" (Recitative), "Nun mögt ihr stolzen Feinde schrecken" (Aria), "Was will der Höllen Schrecken nun" (Recitative), "Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen" (Chorale)

Performed by:

Gerlinde Sämann, soprano

Elvira Bill, alto

Tobias Hunger, tenor

Martin Petzold, tenor

Tobias Berndt, bass

St. Thomas Choir

Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin

Conducted by: Gotthold Schwarz

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 12, 2021

6. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Mein liebster Jesus ist verloren," BWV 154

''Mein liebster Jesus ist verloren'' (Aria), 'Wisset ihr nicht'' (Arioso), ''Meinen Jesum laß ich nicht'' (Chorus)

Performed by:

Tereza Zimkova, soprano

Benno Schachtner, countertenor

Felix Schwandtke, bass

Tomas Kral, bass

Lucas Pohle, organist

Collegium Vocale 1704

Collegium 1704

Conducted by: Vaclav Luks

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig on June 13, 2021

7. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Jesus schläft, was soll ich hoffen," BWV 81

Excerpts: "Ihr Kleingläubigen, warum seid ihr so furchtsam?'' (Arioso), ''Schweig, aufgetürmtes Meer!'' (Aria), ''Wohl mir, mein Jesus spricht ein Wort'' (Recitative), Unter deinen Schirmen" (Chorus)

Performed by: RIAS Chamber Choir Berlin

Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin

Conducted by: Justin Doyle

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 13, 2021

8. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis," BWV 21

Excerpts: Sinfonia, "Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis'' (Chorus), "Ach Jesu, meine Ruh" (Chorus), "Erfreue dich, Seele, erfreue" (Aria), "Das Lamm, das erwürget ist" (Chorus)

Performed by: St. Thomas Choir

Saxon Baroque Orchestra

Conducted by: Gotthold Schwarz

Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 20, 2021

Produced at Deutsche Welle with sound engineer Thomas Schmidt, producer and Russian show host Anastassia Boutsko, and host Cristina Burack. Text and production by Gaby Reucher.

Edited by: Manasi Gopalakrishnan