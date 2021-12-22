DW Festival Concert: Bach's Christmas Oratorio  

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The life of Jesus Christ is probably the most told story in the world, but the 2021 Bach Festival in Leipzig managed to tell it in a never-before-heard way.
The world-famous St. Thomas Choir and the chance to visit the places where Bach lived and worked are big reasons why some 73,000 visitors per year travel from all over the world to Leipzig for the Bach Festival. At least, that was the number of visitors during pre-pandemic times.
In 2021, the festival's concerts were live-streamed around the world, but a few lucky people got to attend in person at the churches of St. Nicholas and St. Thomas.
At the center of the festival was a monumental creative undertaking – a giant Bach cycle created by festival director Michael Maul that put together Bach's music to tell the story of Jesus Christ. Maul called it "Bach's Messiah."
"Bach composed about two hundred cantatas[musical compositions for one or more voices] and many of them deal with certain occasions in Jesus' life. I put together all those cantatas in the right chronology and this all together creates a cycle of twelve concerts performing thirty-three cantatas, three oratorios and St. Mathew's Passion."
Our episode features two period orchestras, meaning, the musicians play on historic instruments and in a historically-informed style, which involves reproducing the original sound with instruments from the time the piece was composed.
The orchestras in this episode include the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and The Academy for Early Music Berlin. Various soloists and famous St. Thomas boys' choir also feature here.
We've selected some of the most beautiful and moving pieces for today's show, and we'll start with "Du Wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn," meaning, "You true God and son of David." The song tells the story of a blind man who Jesus met on the road to Jericho. The man asks Jesus to help him and is cured of his blindness.
Bach used the cantata in 1723 to apply to be the Thomaskantor, or music director, at St. Thomas Church in Leipzig. Legend has it that he originally wrote the oboe parts too high – so high, in fact, that it wasn't playable. He had to quickly transpose the parts to a lower register just before his audition.
The next cantata is written for the feast of the Annunciation which celebrates Mary's being with child, and the angel Gabriel's message to her that she will give birth to Jesus Christ. It's titled "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern," or "How beautifully the morning star shines."
Even though this cantata is cataloged as Bach's first work, this doesn't mean that it's the first piece he composed. The catalog system was developed centuries after Bach lived, in 1950, and it organizes Bach's compositions thematically.
Maul's cycle also included one of Bach's most famous choral works: his Christmas Oratorio. It tells the story of Jesus' birth and adoration, but also of those who saw the child as an enemy. It has six parts, but only parts one through three are usually performed.
When it comes to the evangelists' accounts of the life of Jesus, many events are described differently, or even take place in a different order.
That's why Bach Festival director Michael Maul used Pope Benedict's biography of Jesus when he was putting together his musical retelling of Jesus' life. Maul exchanged numerous letters with the pope in the process, and the pope eventually wrote the foreword in the 2021 Bach Festival program.
"And I'm happy, that we, so to speak, created a project which actually is above the religious borders," Maul said, adding, "Today, the Bach world is not a Protestant world anymore. All across the globe, you have people who love Bach's music, no matter what religion they are, no matter if they are believers or not."
And that's all in this edition of DW Festival Concert.
Performances featured in this episode of DW Festival Concert:
1. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn," BWV 23; Excerpts: ''Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn'' (Aria), ''Ach! gehe nicht vorüber'' (Recitative) and "Aller Augen warten, Herr'' (Chorus)
Performers:
Ilse Eerens, soprano
Maarten Engeltjes, countertenor
Tilman Lichdi, tenor
Klaus Mertens, bass
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir
Conducted by: Ton Kopeman
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig on June 11, 2021
2. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern," BWV 1
Excerpts: ''Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern'' (Chorus), 'Du wahrer Gottes und Marien Sohn'' (Recitative) and "Erfüllet, ihr himmlischen göttlichen Flammen" (Aria)
Ilse Eerens, soprano
Maarten Engeltjes, countertenor
Tilman Lichdi, tenor
Klaus Mertens, bass
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir
Conducted by: Ton Kopeman
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig on June 11, 2021
3. Johann Sebastian Bach, Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part IV "Immanuel, o süßes Wort!" (Recitative with chorale), "Flößt mein Heiland" (Aria), "Wohlan, dein Name soll allein" (Recitative with chorale)
Performed by: Gerlinde Sämann, soprano
Elvira Bill, alto
Tobias Hunger, tenor
Martin Petzold, tenor
Tobias Berndt, bass
St. Thomas Choir
Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin
Conducted by: Gotthold Schwarz
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 12, 2021
4. Johann Sebastian Bach, Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part V
"Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen" (Chorus), "Wo ist der neugeborne König der Jüden?" (Chorus and recitative), "Dein Glanz all' Finsternis verzehrt" (Chorale) "Ach, wenn wird die Zeit erscheinen" (Trio)
Performed by:
Gerlinde Sämann, soprano
Elvira Bill, alto
Tobias Hunger, tenor
Martin Petzold, tenor
Tobias Berndt, bass
St. Thomas Choir
Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin
Gotthold Schwarz, conductor
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 12, 2021
5. Johann Sebastian Bach, Christmas Oratorio, BVW 248, Part VI
Ich steh an deiner Krippen hier" (Chorale), "Und Gott befahl ihnen im Traum" (Recitative), "So geht!" (Recitative), "Nun mögt ihr stolzen Feinde schrecken" (Aria), "Was will der Höllen Schrecken nun" (Recitative), "Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen" (Chorale)
Performed by:
Gerlinde Sämann, soprano
Elvira Bill, alto
Tobias Hunger, tenor
Martin Petzold, tenor
Tobias Berndt, bass
St. Thomas Choir
Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin
Conducted by: Gotthold Schwarz
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 12, 2021
6. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Mein liebster Jesus ist verloren," BWV 154
''Mein liebster Jesus ist verloren'' (Aria), 'Wisset ihr nicht'' (Arioso), ''Meinen Jesum laß ich nicht'' (Chorus)
Performed by:
Tereza Zimkova, soprano
Benno Schachtner, countertenor
Felix Schwandtke, bass
Tomas Kral, bass
Lucas Pohle, organist
Collegium Vocale 1704
Collegium 1704
Conducted by: Vaclav Luks
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig on June 13, 2021
7. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Jesus schläft, was soll ich hoffen," BWV 81
Excerpts: "Ihr Kleingläubigen, warum seid ihr so furchtsam?'' (Arioso), ''Schweig, aufgetürmtes Meer!'' (Aria), ''Wohl mir, mein Jesus spricht ein Wort'' (Recitative), Unter deinen Schirmen" (Chorus)
Performed by: RIAS Chamber Choir Berlin
Orchestra of the Academy for Early Music Berlin
Conducted by: Justin Doyle
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 13, 2021
8. Johann Sebastian Bach, "Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis," BWV 21
Excerpts: Sinfonia, "Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis'' (Chorus), "Ach Jesu, meine Ruh" (Chorus), "Erfreue dich, Seele, erfreue" (Aria), "Das Lamm, das erwürget ist" (Chorus)
Performed by: St. Thomas Choir
Saxon Baroque Orchestra
Conducted by: Gotthold Schwarz
Recorded by the Bach Festival Leipzig in St. Thomas Church, Leipzig on June 20, 2021
Produced at Deutsche Welle with sound engineer Thomas Schmidt, producer and Russian show host Anastassia Boutsko, and host Cristina Burack. Text and production by Gaby Reucher.
Edited by: Manasi Gopalakrishnan