 Christmas carp causes car crash in Czech Republic | News | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Christmas carp causes car crash in Czech Republic

A carp jumped onto the lap of a driver in the Czech Republic, causing her to swerve the vehicle and sustain serious injury. The Christmas carp is a Czech tradition.

Christmas carp (picture-alliance/PAP/M. Bielecki)

A live Christmas carp caused havoc in the Czech Republic on Monday when it jumped from a plastic bag on the passenger seat of a car straight into the lap of the driver.

The woman was transporting the traditional Christmas delicacy home on Monday ahead of the big day when the fish made a bid for freedom. Surprised, she crashed her car into a concrete column and she sustained serious injuries, according to DPA news agency.

A helicopter had to transport her to hospital, where she is being treated.

Read more: What’s your favorite festive dish?

Police in the village of Horni said the woman was 62 years old and was so "shocked" by the carp landing in her lap, according to Czech media reports.

The tradition of the Christmas carp is widespread in the Czech Republic and other parts of central and eastern Europe including parts of Germany and Austria. The carp is often bought a few days before Christmas and allowed to live in the bathtub in people's homes.

Then the fish is killed, often after being stunned with a mallet or baton, and served up on Christmas Day. Children often grow attached to the "bathtub carps" before they are slaughtered, going so far as to name them.

Watch video 01:28

Sweden: fish in the basement

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Eastern European mayors forge anti-populism pact

The so-called "free cities alliance" will promote Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia's capitals shared liberal values. The mayors have urged the EU to bypass national governments and fund cities directly. (16.12.2019)  

What’s your favorite festive dish?

The countdown to Christmas has started here in Europe. Many people have begun ordering geese or turkeys for their Christmas dinner. We wanted to find out your favorite festive dish. (10.12.2019)  

Tastiest treats at German Christmas markets

There's food for all your senses at Germany's famous Christmas markets. Join Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser as she discovers some of the best - even one that will make your eyes drool instead of your mouth. (06.12.2017)  

WWW links

https://refresher.cz/78734-Zene-skocil-za-jizdy-vanocni-kapr-do-klina-Nabourala-do-betonoveho-sloupu?gdpr-accept=1

Audios and videos on the topic

Sweden: fish in the basement  

Related content

Tschechien Tourismus in Prag bei Nacht

Europe's loveliest cities: Destination Prague 18.10.2019

Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, St. Vitus Cathedral – they account for the splendor of the Czech capital on the Vltava River. But tasting Czech beer is also part of a visit to Prague.

Advertisement