  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Christmas
Taliban
Iran protests
10 images
SocietyGermany
Rebecca Staudenmaier
31 minutes ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4LPSi
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cars on the side of the road covered in snow in Kent County

US winter storm brings bitter cold, creates deadly havoc

Catastrophe8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nduduzo Makhathini wears a hat and speaks into the camera

Makhatini on origins of African Jazz music

Makhatini on origins of African Jazz music

Culture8 hours ago03:39 min
More from Africa

Asia

China's women celebrate winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022

China's football focus switches to women

China's football focus switches to women

Soccer15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the recording of his annual Christmas speech at the presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany on December 22, 2022

Germany's Steinmeier calls for 'fair peace' in Ukraine

Germany's Steinmeier calls for 'fair peace' in Ukraine

SocietyDecember 24, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

People ice-skate in elaborate costumes as spectators look on

Show on skates: Holiday on Ice

Show on skates: Holiday on Ice

Offbeat20 hours ago04:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Libanon Beirut | Weihnachten in Beirut

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

Religion15 hours ago02:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Society6 hours ago02:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage