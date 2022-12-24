Christmas 2022: A look at celebrations around the world
From church services in Ukraine's capital, to processions in Bethlehem, to surfers dressed as Santa Claus, people around the world are marking Christmas.
Ukraine marks Christmas amid war
In the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, residents gathered for services after the Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed adherents to also celebrate Christmas this year on December 25 as well as January 7. Russia's ongoing invasion of the country and the plight of the Ukrainian people have been at the forefront of church and political leaders' holiday speeches.
Pope Francis decries wars in Christmas Eve mass
At St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday evening, Pope Francis presided over a Christmas Eve mass attended by some 7,000 people. Francis sharply criticized war and those who are power-hungry. "How many wars have we seen! And in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt," the head of the Roman Catholic Church said.
Pope emphasizes plight of children
Children were among the thousands who attended services at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Saturday. Pope Francis particularly appealed for worshippers to consider the dangers facing children around the world. "I think above all of the children devoured by war, poverty and injustice," he said.
Bethlehem celebrates Christmas and return of tourists
Palestinian scouts march during a Christmas parade towards the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The biblical town, located in the occupied West Bank, is marking a more upbeat Christmas after the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic dealt a major blow to Bethlehem's tourism branch.
Ceremonies kick off in the Holy Land
The traditional Christmas procession in Bethlehem was led by the head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land. Tens of thousands of people are expected in the area for the holiday. "We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year,'' Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah said.
Festive flares in Italy
In the Italian town of Imperia, near Genoa, a lone man dressed as St. Nick waved sparkling flares while standing on a boat.
Surfing Santas not swayed by frigid US temperatures
In the southern US state of Florida, participants in a charity surfing event were undeterred by unusually cold conditions. The United States is currently facing a deadly winter storm that is almost unprecedented in its size and severity.
Swapping snow for sand in Scotland
Runners dressed up in their holiday best to take part in the Santa Beach run in North Berwick, Scotland, on Christmas Eve. Runners sported red and green ensembles, or clad themselves in St. Nick attire for the beach run.
Germany's tractor pastor
One pastor in northern Germany has kept up a pandemic-era tradition of holding Christmas Eve services on wheels. Lutheran pastor Robert Vetter held brief, outdoor services in the town of Stuhr near Bremen. The pastor stopped at four different sites in the town, preaching from a mobile hut pulled by a big, green tractor.
Seasonal selfies in Beijing
Visitors pose for pictures in front of a massive Christmas tree at a hotel in Beijing. China is battling a wave of COVID-19 infections this year, grappling with a health crisis that is packing hospital intensive care units.