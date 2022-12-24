  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Christmas
War in Ukraine
Weather events
10 images
SocietyGermany
Rebecca Staudenmaier
11 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4LPSi
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bethlehem Geburtskirche Weihnachten Touristen

Bethlehem celebrates Christmas as tourists return

Society6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nduduzo Makhathini wears a hat and speaks into the camera

Makhatini on origins of African Jazz music

Makhatini on origins of African Jazz music

Culture18 hours ago03:39 min
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans at a pedestrian crossing in Seoul

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

SocietyDecember 24, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the recording of his annual Christmas speech at the presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany on December 22, 2022

Germany's Steinmeier calls for 'fair peace' in Ukraine

Germany's Steinmeier calls for 'fair peace' in Ukraine

SocietyDecember 24, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Ryoyu Kobayashi performs a ski jump

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

SportsDecember 24, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Libanon Beirut | Weihnachten in Beirut

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

ReligionDecember 24, 202202:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Society16 hours ago02:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage