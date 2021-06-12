 Christian Eriksen ′stabilized′ after collapsing on pitch during Euro 2020 game | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.06.2021

Christian Eriksen 'stabilized' after collapsing on pitch during Euro 2020 game

Christian Eriksen collapsed during play, received CPR on field and was carried off on a stretcher after more than 15 minutes of treatment. UEFA have suspended the match but say Eriksen's condition has "stabilized."

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen warms up before the UEFA EURO 2020 group B football match between Denmark and Finland

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen was given CPR on field

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on Saturday during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game with Nordic rivals Finland.

The incident happened towards the end of the first half when the 29-year-old dropped to the ground after playing a short pass.  

Medics from the Danish team then rushed onto the pitch to treat Eriksen, who currently plays for Italian side Inter. They then performed CPR on the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as he lay on the field before teammates formed a protective circle around him. 

Medical treatment continued on the pitch for more than 15 minutes, before Eriksen was carried off on a stretcher with several of his Danish teammates, and a number of fans, visibly distressed.

Both teams then left the field and returned to their dressing rooms. Euro 2020 organizers UEFA then confirmed that the the match was "suspended due to a medical emergency" and later tweeted to say that Eriksen's condition had "stabilized." 

There is currently no information about what caused Eriksen to collapse and UEFA are expected make an announcement on the situation later on Saturday evening.

The playmaker was Denmark's leading scorer in the qualifiers for the tournament, netting five goals, and played against Germany in a friendly last week.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.