Christian Coleman: World 100m champion suspended over missed drug test

The Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed a provisional suspension for Christian Coleman. The US sprinter could now miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
The reigning men's 100m world champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended from athletics on Wednesday after missing a drugs test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.
In a tweet, the AIU said it had administered "a provisional suspension against Christian Coleman of the USA for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules."
Coleman, 24, detailed his latest missed test on Tuesday in a long post on his Twitter account. He admitted the December 9 test was his third infraction over a 12-month period. He also missed tests on January 16, 2019, and April 26, 2019.
The favorite to land gold over 100 meters at next year's Olympics insisted a phone call from testers while he was out Christmas shopping could've prevented the misunderstanding about his whereabouts but for now, at least, a suspension from the sport has been meted out.
jsi/rt (AFP, SID)
