Christian Coleman: World 100m champion suspended over missed drug test

The reigning men's 100m world champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended from athletics on Wednesday after missing a drugs test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

In a tweet, the AIU said it had administered "a provisional suspension against Christian Coleman of the USA for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules."

Coleman, 24, detailed his latest missed test on Tuesday in a long post on his Twitter account. He admitted the December 9 test was his third infraction over a 12-month period. He also missed tests on January 16, 2019, and April 26, 2019.

Coleman protested his innocence on social media: "I have never and will never use performance enhancing supplements or drugs. I am willing to take a drug test EVERY single day for the rest of my career for all I care to prove my innocence."

The favorite to land gold over 100 meters at next year's Olympics insisted a phone call from testers while he was out Christmas shopping could have prevented the misunderstanding about his whereabouts.

jsi/rt (AFP, SID)

