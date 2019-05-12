Christchurch New Zealand shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Brenton Tarrant on Friday entered not-guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terrorism charge at the Christchurch High Court in relation to the March 15 massacre.

In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15. It was New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting and led to substantial changes in the country's gun laws.

Read more: Thousands show up to Christchurch vigil to shun racism

The 28-year-old Australian appeared via video link from a small room at the maximum security prison in Auckland where he's being held. His link had been muted, and he did not try to speak.

Read more: Facebook to tighten livestream access after Christchurch attacks

Wearing a gray sweatshirt, Tarrant, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, smirked as his lawyer entered the pleas but otherwise showed little emotion.

Some 80 survivors and relatives of those killed attended the hearing.

Judge Cameron Mander scheduled a six-week trial beginning next May. Tarrant will be remanded in custody until August 16, when a case review is scheduled.

sms/jm (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.