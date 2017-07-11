Christchurch massacre: Police response was 'exemplary'

The New Zealand police response to the massacre at two Christchurch mosques in 2019 was "exemplary," but could be improved, an independent review concluded on Wednesday.

The review was published by the independent debrief panel and covered the first two days of police operations.

"Over that 48 hours, New Zealand was kept safe, order was restored, the largest ever criminal investigation was well managed and the process of returning bodies to their families was set in place with remarkable speed," the report detailed.

The panel found that the New Zealand Police (NZP) handled events "with professionalism, courage, compassion and cultural propriety."

Some room for improvement

The police acted in response to an attack by a white supremacist on two mosques in the city of Christchurch that left 51 people dead and many others injured.

But it wasn't all praise. The panel went on to say that it had "identified processes and systems that could be improved if such an event were to happen again."