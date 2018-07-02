 Chris Froome injured, will miss Tour de France | NRS-Import | DW | 12.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

NRS-Import

Chris Froome injured, will miss Tour de France

The four-time champion has probably suffered a bone fracture. He has been airlifted to a hospital after suffering an injury in a crash at the Criterium du Dauphine, where he was preparing for the Tour.

Chris Froome at the 2018 Tour de France, completing stage 17. (Getty Images/AFP/J. Pachoud)

Tour de France favorite Chris Froome will not compete in this year's event, Team Ineos confirmed on Wednesday. The 34-year-old was injured turning a training exercise at the Criterium du Dauphine, a road race that takes place across Switzerland and France.

"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour," Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford told French television.  "He is in a very, very serious condition."

Froome was attended to by a roadside ambulance before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reported that the four-time Tour champion had probably suffered a bone fracture.

Born in Kenya to British parents, Froome became a professional cyclist at the age of 22 in 2007, but rose to fame for his breakthrough performances in late 2011. He has gone on to win, on top of his four Tour de France titles, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España.

es/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Cycling: Chris Froome wins Vuelta a Espana to complete the double

Briton Chris Froome has become the third cyclist in history to claim victory in both the Vuelta a Espana and Tour de France in the same year. Froome finished more than two minutes ahead of Italian rival Vincenzo Nibali. (10.09.2017)  

Tour de France champion Chris Froome cleared in doping row

The British cyclist has been cleared following an investigation into the alleged misuse of an asthma drug. Froome hopes to win the prestigious French tour for a record-equaling fifth time in July. (02.07.2018)  

Champagne moment as Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France

It may have been less convincing than his three previous wins but his 2017 victory left Chris Froome "speechless". The Brit didn't win a stage this year but still held off his challengers to make it three in a row. (23.07.2017)  

Related content

Frankreich Tour de France 2017 | Christopher Froome

Tour de France champion Chris Froome cleared in doping row 02.07.2018

The British cyclist has been cleared following an investigation into the alleged misuse of an asthma drug. Froome hopes to win the prestigious French tour for a record-equaling fifth time in July.

Radsport Tour de France Fernando Gaviria gewinnt 1. Etappe

Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria takes first stage as Chris Froome crashes 07.07.2018

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria rode to victory in the first stage of the Tour de France. Defending champion Chris Froome, who was cleared of doping charges, lost 51 seconds after tumbling off the road.

Advertisement