Chris Froome injured, will miss Tour de France

Tour de France favorite Chris Froome will not compete in this year's event, Team Ineos confirmed on Wednesday. The 34-year-old was injured turning a training exercise at the Criterium du Dauphine, a road race that takes place across Switzerland and France.

"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour," Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford told French television. "He is in a very, very serious condition."

Froome was attended to by a roadside ambulance before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reported that the four-time Tour champion had probably suffered a bone fracture.

Born in Kenya to British parents, Froome became a professional cyclist at the age of 22 in 2007, but rose to fame for his breakthrough performances in late 2011. He has gone on to win, on top of his four Tour de France titles, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España.

