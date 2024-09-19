  1. Skip to content
Chongqing: When night falls in the largest city in the world

September 19, 2024

If you want to experience China, you can't avoid Chongqing. This megacity is growing at a blistering place. But beware, it is not a place for anyone with a fear of heights, or a sensitive stomach.

The population of Chongqing, in southwestern China, has exploded over the last 30 years: now, some 32 million people live here. Covering an area the size of Austria, Chongqing is one of the largest cities in the world in terms of physical size. In China, the megacity has become a tourist magnet. It’s known for its unique spots for snapping photos, like the train that runs right through the eighth floor of a high-rise building. Social media influencers have contributed to popularizing the city, once known mainly as an arrival or departure point for cruise tourists. The people of Chongqing have a reputation for being particularly warm-hearted. City guide Zhen Jili, for example, knows every corner of his city, and has witnessed first-hand how his "big village" became a megacity. He takes visitors through his remarkable metropolis, where GPS is useless, because you never know which floor your destination is on. Professional "designated driver" Shen Xun takes the film’s viewers along on his journey through Chongqing's raucous nightlife, where the party doesn‘t end until morning. Because there is a strict ban on drinking and driving in China, anyone who has had a drink can call Shen Xun. He then arrives on his little folding bike, which he stows in the trunk before chauffeuring his customers home in their car. Livestreamers like Paipai can be seen on every street corner in Chongqing. She explains why livestreaming is a billion-dollar business in China, and takes viewers to one of the city's tallest buildings, for a view from right in the middle of the skyline.

