Science

Chloroquine does not help against the coronavirus

A new study clearly shows that the antimalarial chloroquine is completely unsuitable for treating an infection with SARS-CoV-2. The long and heated debate about the drug could finally be over.

Pillen Malaria-Mittel Hydroxychloroquin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Locher)

Yes. No. Maybe. The question of whether the  anti-malaria drug chloroquine and its close relative hydroxychloroquine could possibly be used against the novel coronavirus has been hotly debated in recent months.

Yes, chloroquine could be effective against SARS-CoV-2. No, chloroquine could actually be dangerous. The medication may or may not work. Studies up to now had given a picture that was extremely confusing and inconclusive. 

But research findings by scientists from the German Primate Center (DPZ) in Göttingen, the Charité in Berlin and the University Hospital in Bonn now speak a very clear language: Chloroquine is not suitable for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections. It simply does not work. 

In view of his research results, Stefan Pöhlmann, head of the infection biology unit at the DPZ and one of the study authors, is convinced "that clinical studies are no longer justified."

Since the confusing debate about chloroquine could now come to an abrupt end due to the work of the scientists from Göttingen, it is worth taking a closer look: What have Pöhlmann and his colleagues done differently? 

USA Davenport | Coronavirus | Medikament Hydroxychloroquin (picture-alliance/Zuma/Quad-City Times/K.E. Schmidt)

Can the file "Chloroquine against SARS-CoV-2" now be finally closed?

Experiments on human cells

In recent months, there has been a series of studies giving rise to hopes of chloroquine being an effective drug against SARS-CoV-2. However, these trials had a catch: They were not carried out on human cells.

Read more:  COVID-19 half a year later: What have we learned?

"The antiviral activity of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine was initially shown with a monkey cell line, the so-called Vero cells," explains Pöhlmann. "These cells are very often used by virologists for experiments."

Vero cells  are a lineage of cells derived from kidney cells of the African green monkey. Although monkey Vero cells are useful for many cell culture experiments, they are unsuitable for in vitro experiments with the new coronavirus, says Markus Hoffmann, an infection biologist who also worked on the study.

Hoffmann is involved in investigating the different ways in which new viruses enter cells. "The Vero cells are unable to map the specific entry route of the virus," he says. 

Watch video 12:05

COVID-19 Special: Gene mutation – how afraid should we be?

The route via TMPRSS2

The monkey cells lack a specific enzyme called TMPRSS2, which activates the virus to enter the lung cells. Instead, they produce the virus-activating enzyme cathepsin L. Chloroquine has an inhibitory effect on this enzyme and can thus prevent the coronavirus from infecting the Vero cells

The researchers decided to conduct their experiments on a human lung cell line called Calu-3 to find out whether chloroquine has the same inhibitory effect here. After all, the novel coronavirus mainly finds its way into the human body via the lungs.

"The virus docks on the cell in the lung, is then activated by the protease TMPRSS2 and can thus enter the cell," explains Hoffmann. While chloroquine shows an inhibitory effect in the monkey cell model, it has no effect on the protease in human lung cells. "Here, it was shown that chloroquine does not prevent the virus from entering the cells," said Pöhlmann.

Watch video 03:16

What is Remdesivir?

No basis for more clinical studies

The two scientists therefore urge a stop to all clinical studies in which the anti-malaria drug is tested directly on patients. "The justification for these clinical trials was the data from the Vero cell culture experiments. This data is no longer valid," said Pöhlmann. 

It remains to be seen whether all clinical studies on chloroquine and SARS-CoV-2 will actually be stopped. However, according to Pöhlmann and Hoffmann, the prescription of the malaria drug by doctors worldwide outside of studies is also problematic.

"If chloroquine is prescribed by doctors in the hope that it might help against SARS-CoV-2, it has at best no effect," said Hoffmann. In the worst case, however, it might even exacerbate a patient's condition, he says. 

  • Kiwis hanging from a tree in southern Italy

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Eat me!

    Most mammals can synthesize vitamin C i.e., produce it themselves. But humans can't; we must ingest this water-soluble micronutrient with our food. Vitamin C can be found in kiwis, oranges and grapefruits, but also in vegetables such as brussels sprouts, broccoli and peppers. Unfortunately, it is somewhat heat-sensitive — so be careful when cooking!

  • A hand holding broccoli

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Less mystery, more biochemistry

    Vitamin C is not just a nice-to-have that is mainly important for the old, the sick and vegans. On the contrary, its biochemical functions are the same and equally important in every body. Vitamin C is one of the micronutrients that, although they do not provide the body with energy, are essential for its basic functions. These include cell metabolism and our defense system.

  • Orange juice with a slice of an orange

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    A radical pursuer of radicals

    As an antioxidant, vitamin C reduces the damage caused by oxygen free radicals to molecules that are essential for the body. These radicals are produced during normal metabolic processes. However, harmful substances such as tobacco quickly lead to oxidative stress and the increased formation of free radicals. This also increases the need for vitamin C.

  • Strawberries

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Strawberries to boost enzyme activity

    The human body doesn't just use the vitamin C of these strawberries to protect against oxygen radicals; the vitamin is also an important cofactor in a number of enzymatic activities, such as the synthesis of the protein collagen, which forms part of tendons, bones, cartilage and the skin. Poor wound healing can thus indicate a vitamin C deficiency.

  • Grapefruit slices

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Counterattack with grapefruits

    The body needs vitamin C to defend itself against infections. As an antioxidant, vitamin C is responsible not only for cell protection; it also goes on the attack in the event of an infection. It stimulates the migration of immune cells, known as neutrophils, to the site of infection, promotes phagocytosis — cellular waste disposal — and kills pathogens.

  • Red bell peppers

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Sufficiency beats deficiency

    Severe vitamin C deficiency can lead to scurvy. Symptoms of this potentially fatal disease are poor wound healing, bruising, loss of hair and teeth and joint pain. To protect against it, 10 milligrams of vitamin C daily are sufficient. Sufficient vitamin C is also associated with a lower risk of high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and strokes.

  • Kale

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    How much is enough?

    According to the German consumer advice center, the recommended daily intake of vitamin C is 110 mg for men and 95 mg for women. Oregon State University researchers recommend 400 mg per day for all adults. The vitamin is harmless, and if too much is ingested, it is excreted in the urine. Researchers say that whether taken as a dietary supplement or as brussels sprouts, it is the same vitamin C.

    Author: Julia Vergin


