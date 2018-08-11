 Chinese tourist dies in Hippo attack in Kenya | Africa | DW | 12.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Chinese tourist dies in Hippo attack in Kenya

The man was taking pictures on the shores of Lake Naivasha when he was attacked by a hippo. Rising water levels at the lake have led to a rise in hippo attacks which have claimed six lives this year, local media said.

Two bull hippos playing

A Chinese tourist died after being attacked by a hippo on the shores of Lake Naivasha in Kenya, the Kenya Wildlife Service said on Twitter on Sunday.

His colleague, also from China, was also injured in the incident and is being treated at a local hospital.

Six people have died in hippo attacks this year at Lake Naivasha, a popular tourist destination about 100 kilometers from capital Nairobi, Kenyan newspaper The Star reported on Sunday.

Higher than normal water levels were causing hippos to wander from the lake on to nearby farms and hotel properties searching for pasture, the newspaper quoted the head of a boat owners' association in Navaisha as saying.

After facing a severe drought last year, Kenya witnessed several months of heavy rains earlier this year that flooded a number of areas, including around Lake Naivasha.

ap/rc (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kenya’s poisoned lions - a tragedy waiting to happen

The recent poisoning of "celebrity" lions in Kenya has yet again exposed the gaps in conservation efforts for big cats fighting for survival. But how good are their chances? (15.12.2015)  

Can trophy hunting really help species survival?

When the US announced plans this week to allow the import of elephant trophies, global outrage echoed loud, and President Donald Trump soon put the decision 'on hold'. But are there arguments for controlled slaughter? (17.11.2017)  

Black rhinos die after relocation to national park in Kenya

The Kenyan government said the death of eight black rhinos was "unprecedented" in more than a decade of such transfers. The black rhino is critically endangered, with just over 5,000 remaining worldwide. (13.07.2018)  

Kenya drought: Various forms of aid provide relief

With millions of Kenyans in need of humanitarian assistance, the focus of aid agencies has shifted to using local resources and boosting the regional economy rather than providing food handouts. (04.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

The guardian of Tsavo  

Saving Kenya's endangered sea turtles  

The legacy of Kenya's toxic lake  

Maasai save Kenyan elephants  

Related content

DW eco@africa Sendung 103

Welcome to eco@africa 10.08.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.

Spitzmaulnashorn Kenia

Black rhinos die after relocation to national park in Kenya 13.07.2018

The Kenyan government said the death of eight black rhinos was "unprecedented" in more than a decade of such transfers. The black rhino is critically endangered, with just over 5,000 remaining worldwide.

Bambuswald Ostafrika

Investing in bamboo to curb floods in Kenya 29.07.2018

In Kenya, floods and landslides killed around 100 people and displaced nearly 300,000 between March and May 2018. Smallholder farmers along the Upper Tana River basin are now investing in bamboo trees to curb floods.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 