Chinese President Xi Jinping blasts protectionism in APEC speech

The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, promised to keep the country's "super-sized" economy open and railed against protectionism in a speech over video to economic leaders on Thursday.

Following the signing of the world's largest free-trade deal over the weekend and a day before the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Xi called China the "forerunner in driving global growth," saying it championed free trade policies in a clear rejection of the more hostile and protectionist policies of the Trump administration.

"Openness enables a country to move forward while seclusion holds it back," he said.

Xi also vowed to continue to "reduce tariffs and institutional costs" while signing more free trade pacts with other countries. He considered globalization "irreversible" and called for stronger policy coordination between states.

In preparation for APEC forum

This year's APEC forum is taking place online because of the coronavirus pandemic. It brings together 21 countries from the Pacific Rim, including China and the US. Combined, the participants account for 60% of global GDP.

The APEC meeting comes one week after China and 14 other Asia-Pacific countries signed the world's biggest trade deal — a landmark moment for the People's Republic considering the absence of the US from the so-called Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

While the US is part of APEC, it was not clear whether President Donald Trump would take part or leave US representation to another high-ranking official after the fallout of his loss in the presidential election.

Another APEC member, Australia, may be skeptical of China's serenade to free trade considering that the two countries have been involved in a trade spat which has seen disruptions to sales of Australian beef, wine and barley to China.

