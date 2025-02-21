Chinese naval 'live-fire' drills spark concern in Australia

The drills sparked a warning to airlines flying between Australian airports and New Zealand. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese however said there was no "imminent risk of danger."

Australia voiced concern Friday over Chinese warships conducting live-fire exercises off its coast in the Tasman Sea.

"We will be discussing this with the Chinese, and we already have at officials level, in relation to the notice given and the transparency, that has been provided in relation to these exercises, particularly the live fire exercises," Foreign Minister Wong told Australian broadcaster ABC News.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later walked back some of his foreign minister's statement, saying the Chinese fleet alerted Australian officials about possible live fire drills, advising ships and planes to stay clear.

"This is activity that has occurred in waters consistent with international law," Albanese told reporters.

"There was no imminent risk of danger to any Australian assets or New Zealand assets," he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun the military drills were "safe" and "in accordance with relevant international laws."

Flights alerted

Air traffic control agency Airservices Australia warned commercial pilots flying between Australia and New Zealand of a potential hazard in the airspace.

"The Civil Aviation Authority and Airservices Australia are aware of reports of live firing in international waters. As a precaution, we have advised airlines with flights planned in the area," air traffic control agency Airservices Australia said in a statement on Friday.

Qantas and its low-cost subsidiary Jetstar said they have temporarily adjusted some flights between Australia and New Zealand.

Australian and International Pilots Association Vice President Captain Steve Cornell, said it was unusual to have Chinese warships in this part of the ocean, but pilots often had to contend with unexpected obstacles like military drills, space debris or volcanic eruptions.

"That being said, it's a big bit of ocean and you would think that they could have parked somewhere less inconvenient whilst they flexed their muscles," he added.

Chinese ships being monitored

China's frigate Hengyang, cruiser Zunyi and replenishment vessel Weishanhu were spotted last week. They traveled down to Australia's east coast, and are being monitored by the naval and air forces of Australia and New Zealand.

Separately, Australia chided China because its fighter jet dropped flares near an Australian air force plane patrolling the South China Sea.

In response, Beijing said Australia was "violating Chinese sovereignty and endangering Chinese national security."

In 2024, Canberra accused Beijing of intercepting its Seahawk helicopter by dropping flares in its path.

China is vying for more dominance in the region by forming relations with Pacific island nations. This has concerned the US and Australia, which have enjoyed influence in the region for years.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse