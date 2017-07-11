 Chinese media: End tax breaks for gaming firms | News | DW | 05.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Chinese media: End tax breaks for gaming firms

State-affiliated media in China has taken a second swipe at the gaming industry triggering another market tumble. Investors fear further crackdowns.

Two mobile phones, one shoes a blank screen with just one app with a Chinese name, the other shows share prices on the Chinese stock exchange

The Chinese government has been taking on various industries with strict regulations

A Chinese state-backed newspaper called for anend to tax breaks for gaming companies on Thursday. It argued that they have grown and some now operate on a global scale.

The comment from the Security Times newspaper comes days after another state-affiliated media source called the gaming industry "spiritual opium" and called for restrictions on access for players under 12.

The paper said that "the gaming industry has now grown strong" thanks to preferential tax benefits for the software industry.

"With these software industries having developed... the government no longer needs to continue providing industry support," it said.

Markets in turmoil

Investors have received the recent signals from the state with concern. Chinese regulators have already taken on other tech giants such as the e-commerce behemoth Alibaba.

Recent rules barred companies from making a profit off education, forcing the vast after-school sector to go non-profit.

Watch video 02:52

Markets 'extremely jittery' amid China crackdown

Shares in huge gaming companies such as Tencent and NetEase took another tumble on Thursday amid fears of further strict regulations. Some $60 billion were wiped off Tencent's share value following statements earlier in the week.

Tencent on Tuesday announced that it would limit the amount of time minors are allowed to play their games to just one hour a day.

"Admittedly, China's online gaming industry is part of the broader tech space, but this is the second government mouthpiece to take a shot at the sector this week, and you ignore the non-too subtle warning at your perils," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at trading firm Oanda told AFP.

ab/aw (Reuters, AFP)

Advertisement