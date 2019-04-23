Chinese landslide kills 15, 30 still missing

A mudslide in the south-western province of Guizhou has resulted in 15 deaths. Thirty people are still missing as the search continues.
The death toll following a landslide in south-west China has risen to 15, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.
Another 30 are still missing as authorities continue the search with the assistance of sniffer dogs.
Eleven locals have already been taken to hospital with varying injuries after a mudslide on Tuesday buried 21 houses in a village next to the city of Liupanshui. Rescue operations have been in action ever since.
Video of the landslide shown by Chinese broadcaster CCTV showed the side of a hill collapse with excavators subsequently digging through the debris.
Landslides occur quite frequently at this time of year in China, especially in the south and south-west of the country which often experiences heavy rain.
jsi/msh (dpa, AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As Chinese global influence to continues to grow, Beijing-sponsored media content is increasingly appearing in US and German news outlets. Experts warn China is instrumentalizing the Western press to promote its image. (27.09.2018)
It may be worth letting a dog sniff your socks. According to a British study, the method could be used to detect malaria earlier. (25.04.2019)
Former Chinese Premier Li Peng has died in Beijing. He was best known for leading the violent military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square. (23.07.2019)
Hong Kong and Macau are battening down the hatches as the super typhoon hits southern China. Mangkhut left at least 64 people dead in the Philippines, as it smashed property, tore down power lines, and caused landslides. (16.09.2018)
The film star passed away at his Dutch home after a short illness. The world of the big screen paid tribute to the actor who starred opposite Harrison Ford in Blade Runner. (25.07.2019)