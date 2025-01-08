Chinese FM's Africa tour is more than symbolic

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, continued a 35-year tradition in beginning Beijing's diplomatic calendar with pitstops across Africa, underlining China's commitment to shift business on the continent into high gear.

The United States' outgoing President Joe Biden made his first visit to Africa in December, during the twilight of his term in office.

In contrast, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has upheld a three decade-long tradition of making African nations the first entry on Beijing's diplomatic calendar.

By the end of this week, Wang will have visited Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad and Nigeria.

While it is never clear in advance where the Chinese delegation will stop — or indeed why — the visits "resonate in Africa as a reminder of China's consistent commitment to the continent," Eric Olander, co-founder of the China-Global South Project, a multimedia project that covers China's engagement in the Global South, told Reuters, "in contrast to the approaches of the US, United Kingdom and European Union."

Namibia's Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was the first Africa leader Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on his Africa tour Image: Esther Mbathera/AP Photo/picture alliance

In fairness, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began 2024 with visits to Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Angola. However, the difference between the United States' and China's approaches is stark, according to Nigerian analyst Ovigwe Eguegu, who researches China's engagement across Africa.

"One partner visits when they can make time, the other makes it a tradition. It's not only about symbolism, but also substance, because it’s what makes the relationship thrive," he told DW, noting that China has been Africa’s biggest trading partner for the past 15 years.

Speaking in Namibia's capital, Windhoek, Wang said he hoped his visit would "show the world that China will always be a trustworthy friend of African brothers and sisters, the most reliable partner of African countries in the pursuit of development and revitalization."

The visit also marked the first time Namibia's recently-elected President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah hosted Wang. She is a national leader on the African continent, which holds over 50 votes at the United Nations. These votes could assist Beijing's efforts to reshape multilateral institutions and reinterpret global norms to be more in line with China's interests.

For Christian-Geraud Neema, an analyst at the China-Global South Project, China’s advantage is that Western powers, and especially Europe, are battling to engage with African countries in ways that appeal to African leaders.

"The economic gap between Europe and Africa is too huge, from development to infrastructure. It doesn't know what kind of offer to put on the table that works for African countries," he told DW.

New avenues for China's flagging export economy

Wang's decision to visit Africa, and specifically the Republic of Congo, is strategically important. The country becomes co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which sets the agenda for China-Africa relations. Many analysts believe China used the 2024 FOCAC summit to formalize initiatives it plans to undertake across Africa, begin new engagements, and pledge $51 billion in fresh financial assistance for African nations.

"Africa's long-term development plans are being put into consideration. We are seeing China aligning with the Agenda 2063, proposed by the African Union, for example," said Cliff Mboya, a research fellow at the Ghana-based Afro-Sino Center of International Relations.

Examples of Chinese-built infrastructure projects are increasing, both in terms of visibility and importance, whether it is the brand-new Nairobi Expressway, a wind farm in South Africa's Northern Cape province, or Nigeria's Lekki Port and Free Trade Zone.

However, China's economy has been slowing down in recent years, and African nations offer important opportunities for China's state-owned infrastructure firms, which face reduced demand for projects domestically as many indebted local governments reduce spending.

China's burgeoning renewable energy sector is also looking for customers beyond the US and European Union.

"We are seeing an emphasis on sustainability and green development. Last year's FOCAC was very pivotal because Africa came out very strongly to make clear what they expect from China. And we saw China responding with these promises and this plan," Mboya said, adding he expects Wang's visit will be instrumental in setting plans in motion.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation built Nairobi's new expressway Image: AFP via Getty Images

But for Ovigwe Eguegu, China, by continuing its emphasis on trade in Africa, is beginning to reap what it has sowed.

"Despite the continent’s problems, it has a fast-growing population and middle class, and for an export-oriented country like China, it’s an external market to offset current geopolitical anxieties," he told DW.

The challenge, from a Chinese perspective, is making African consumers and African markets ready for Chinese products.

"The thinking with this cycle of FOCAC of 2025 to 2026 is to make the continent ripe for the products that China wants to export — energy and renewable technologies in particular," Eguegu told DW.

"That requires investment in certain sectors across Africa to drive industrialization to create the jobs and demand for Chinese goods."

Security deals come into view

Wang's visit to Chad, which in December abruptly ended a military arrangement with former colonial power France, has raised eyebrows in some quarters.

"For the French and US, who see a dilution of Western power in the region, China's presence is seen as 'controversial,' but it's a very different view from African perspectives," Olander said, adding that China has so far proven to be a "reliable and stable partner" for the new military juntas in the Sahel and West Africa.

However, analyst Neema, believes Wang's visit to Chad is unrelated to the French military being asked to leave.

"China doesn’t have a habit of opening military bases in countries like Chad," he told DW, adding that China will likely seek to grow its arms business in the Sahel through the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), a state-owned defense industry company.

"We’re definitely going to see more military shipments to places like Mali and Burkina Faso, countries that are looking for new security partners besides Russia. China’s military exports are easier and cheaper," he told DW.

Throughout the increase of Chinese arms sales in the region, analyst Ovigwe Eguegu said the challenge for China in Sahel states will be to form triangular relationships with Sahel states and ally Russia, that offer "complementarity rather than competition."

Edited by: Keith Walker