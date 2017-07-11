Chinese astronauts blast off for new space station

The Long March-2F rocket carrying three astronauts lifted off on Thursday at 9:22 a.m. local time (0122 UTC) from the Jiuquan launch center in the Gobi desert of northwestern China.

Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions — four of which will be crewed — needed to complete China's first space station. Construction on the Tiangong space station in low-Earth orbit began in April with the launch of Tianhe, the first and largest of three modules.

Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, are set to stay for three months in theTianhe's main living quarters and will carry out experiments, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for two more modules scheduled to launch next year.

"This will be the first crewed flight in the space station [construction] phase, and I'm lucky to be able to have the 'first baton,'" Nie told reporters a day before the launch.

Crowds gathered to send off the three Chinese astronauts

