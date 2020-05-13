 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home | News | DW | 17.05.2020

News

Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home

Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the death of 58-year-old Du Wei. He was found dead in his home in Tel Aviv.

Then Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine you Du Wei gives a speech during the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition in Kiev in 2017

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said. 

He did not comment on the cause of the death.

Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the death of 58-year-old Du Wei.

He was reportedly found in his home in Herzlija, near Tel Aviv. The married father of one came to Israel in mid-February to take up his post.

According to local media citing unidentified emergency medical officials, initial indications are that he died in his sleep of natural causes. 

Before taking up the post in Israel, Du Wei had been China's ambassador to Ukraine.

His unexplained death came just days after he criticized comments from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

kp/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)

