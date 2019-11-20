 China′s Xi wants US trade deal but can ′fight back′ | News | DW | 22.11.2019

News

China's Xi wants US trade deal but can 'fight back'

The Chinese president said he wants to strike a deal with the US but is "not afraid" of a trade war. Fears that talks could collapse grew after US lawmakers passed a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China holds a "positive attitude" toward trade talks with the US, but would "fight" to get the best terms.

"As we always said we don't want to start the trade war but we are not afraid," Xi said, responding to questions from representatives of the New Economy Forum, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"When necessary we will fight back but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war," he said. He added that the nation was working towards a "phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality."

China and the US have been locked into an extended trade war for more than a year, over what the US viewed as China's unfair protectionist policies and intellectual property theft.

The countries have hit each other with heavy tariffs and regulations that have cost each nation billions of dollars.

Xi's comments in Beijing were addressed to a group that included former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former US Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

Watch video 01:26

US-China trade deal doubts

Heading towards a 'phase one' deal

The two superpowers were hoping to agree a "phase one" deal, announced by Trump on October 11, but since then progress has again stalled with no written text being finalized.

Phase one was supposed to be a mini-agreement to resolve disagreements over intellectual property as well as agricultural trade. 

Top negotiators from the US had a "constructive" conversation with their Chinese counterparts on Saturday over the preliminary deal.

However, on Wednesday Trump stated "I can tell you this. China would much rather make a trade deal than I would," and added, "I don't think they're stepping up to the level I want."

Tensions over Hong Kong

Tensions in Hong Kong have also cast a shadow over US-China relations in the past weeks with China cautioning the US to stay out of what it considers domestic affairs.

The warning came after the US House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy act.

The bill specifies that the US would withdraw Hong Kong's special trading status if it did not retain sufficient autonomy from China.

kmm/rt (AFP,AP,Reuters)

Donald Trump: Hong Kong crackdown would hurt China trade deal

The US president has said that he'd "like to see Hong Kong worked out in a very humanitarian fashion." Trump warned that a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown would damage talks on a US-China trade deal. (19.08.2019)  

Hong Kong: China slams US bill backing protesters

In a nod to pro-democracy protesters, US Congress has passed two bills supporting human rights in Hong Kong. China has threatened unspecified countermeasures if the bills become law. (21.11.2019)  

China triggers $75 billion tariff hike despite Trump delay

Although Washington postponed a new round of tariffs on Chinese exports, Beijing has targeted US cars, oil and food. President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade after the Chinese announcement. (23.08.2019)  

China bans imports of black clothes to Hong Kong — report

China has banned exports of black clothing to Hong Kong, media report. On Thursday, security dragged lawmakers out of the regional parliament for demanding an inquiry into an attack on a human rights activist. (17.10.2019)  

US: Donald Trump reacts to China with tariff increase

The US president increased tensions with the hike as the stock markets went into a tailspin. Trump tweeted that he would be increasing tariffs by 5% on $300 billion of Chinese goods. (24.08.2019)  

Donald Trump hails 'phase one' US trade deal with China

The US and China have made progress and come to a "phase one" deal, US President Donald Trump has said. Washington suspended the tariff hike on $250 billions in Chinese goods which was set to go into effect next week. (11.10.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

