 China′s Xi wants US trade deal but can ′fight back′ | News | DW | 22.11.2019

News

China's Xi wants US trade deal but can 'fight back'

The Chinese president said he wants to strike a deal with the US but is "not afraid" of a trade war. Fears that talks could collapse grew after US lawmakers passed a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China holds a "positive attitude" toward trade talks with the US, but would "fight" to get the best terms.

"As we always said we don't want to start the trade war but we are not afraid," Xi said, responding to questions from representatives of the New Economy Forum, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"When necessary we will fight back but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war," he said. He added that the nation was working towards a "phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality."

China and the US have been locked into an extended trade war for over a year, over what the US viewed as China's unfair protectionist trade policies and intellectual property theft.

The countries have hit each other with heavy tariffs and regulations that have cost each nation billions of dollars.

Xi's comments in Beijing were addressed to a group that included former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, former US treasury secretary Henry Paulson and former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd.

Heading towards a 'phase one' deal

The two superpowers were hoping to agree a "phase one" deal, announced by Trump on October 11, but since then progress has again stalled with no written text being finalized.

Phase one was supposed to be a mini-agreement to resolve disagreements over intellectual property as well as agricultural trade. 

Top negotiators from the US had a "constructive" conversation with their Chinese counterparts on Saturday over the preliminary deal.

However, on Wednesday Trump stated "I can tell you this. China would much rather make a trade deal than I would," and added, "I don't think they're stepping up to the level I want."

kmm/rt (AFP,AP,Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

Related content

India's gem producers profit from US-China trade war 20.11.2019

The Indian gem and jewelry industry, one of the largest in the world, is a beneficiary of the trade dispute between the US and China. Foreign companies are starting to look for a foothold in the gemcutting hub Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Thailand ASEAN Summit

ASEAN summit grapples with US-China trade war 02.11.2019

Southeast Asian leaders have gathered in Bangkok for a three-day summit expected to be dominated by trade. ASEAN members are trying to finalize a China-backed plan to create the world's biggest free trade area.

China US Trade Waschmaschine Handel China USA

Tariffs the sticking point in US-China trade negotiations 11.11.2019

China and the US appear to have different views on the details of a still-unagreed trade deal. The tit-for-tat tariffs are hurting both countries and economist Jeffrey Schott told DW both sides hope for a ceasefire.

