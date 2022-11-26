  1. Skip to content
Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un shaking hands
China is North Korea's most important benefactor Image: Yonhap/picture alliance
ConflictsChina

China's Xi sends message to N. Korea promising 'stability'

1 hour ago

In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping reconfirmed Beijing's continued support of the regime in Pyongyang, which is under international sanctions for weapons testing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K76c

In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to work with Pyongyang for "peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday. 

Xi said he is willing to collaborate with North Korea as "changes in the world, times, and history are taking place in unprecedented ways."

The Chinese message comes as North Korea continues to carry out weapons testing at a record pace. On November 18, Pyongyang claimed a successful test launch of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with a range capable of striking the United States. 

N Korea launches suspected long-range missile

The increased weapons testing has led to concerns that the North will soon carry out a nuclear weapons test for the first time since 2017. 

China is North Korea's most important international ally, and provides a critical economic lifeline as Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

KCNA reported the message from Xi was in response to a congratulatory message from Kim after the Chinese Communist Party Congress handed Xi a third term last month.

Tension with the US

Just days before North Korea's ICBM launch on November 18, Xi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali and assured him that Beijing does not want further escalation by Pyongyang.

The US has said it wants China to use its influence to curb any further escalation by North Korea.

However, China did not sign on to a US-led statement following an open meeting of the UN Security Council "strongly condemning" North Korea's missile launches 

Earlier in May, China and Russia had also vetoed a US-led campaign that aimed to impose stricter sanctions on North Korea.

mf/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Go to homepage