China's Xi sends message to N. Korea promising 'stability'
1 hour ago
In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping reconfirmed Beijing's continued support of the regime in Pyongyang, which is under international sanctions for weapons testing.
In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to work with Pyongyang for "peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.
Xi said he is willing to collaborate with North Korea as "changes in the world, times, and history are taking place in unprecedented ways."
The Chinese message comes as North Korea continues to carry out weapons testing at a record pace. On November 18, Pyongyang claimed a successful test launch of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with a range capable of striking the United States.
China is North Korea's most important international ally, and provides a critical economic lifeline as Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
KCNA reported the message from Xi was in response to a congratulatory message from Kim after the Chinese Communist Party Congress handed Xi a third term last month.