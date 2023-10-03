China's Xi Jinping calls for modernizing military

PoliticsChinaChina's Xi Jinping calls for modernizing militaryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsChinaMinka Curr34 minutes ago34 minutes agoChinese President Xi Jinping has said China must modernize the military and turn it into a "Great Wall of Steel." In a speech at the closing ceremony of the annual National People's Congress, he also said China must achieve greater self-reliance.https://p.dw.com/p/4OcHsAdvertisement