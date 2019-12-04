China's Uighur — what you need to know

A distinct community

The Uighur are a Turkic-speaking minority based in China's northwestern Xinjiang province. They are predominantly a Sunni Muslim community, and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China.

Most Uighurs view Beijing as a "colonizing power" attempting to undermine their cultural identity, political rights, religion and to exploit their region's natural resources.

'Original inhabitants' of their land

The Uighur identify themselves as the original inhabitants of Xinjiang, which they describe as "East Turkistan." Experts say that many of the Turkic-speaking Uighurs feel closer to Central Asian states than China. They demand a separate homeland or at least a greater autonomy for their region.

Wary of the Uighur separatist movements, Beijing has taken several measures to tighten its grip on Xinjiang.

Ethnic conflict

Pro-independence movements among Xinjiang's Muslim community have also been spurred by frustration over the influx of migrants from China's Han majority. Beijing has enforced harsher regulations against Uighurs and raised the security budget for Xinjiang. As a result, tensions between the Uighur and the majority Han Chinese have increased manifold in the past few years.

Violent clashes broke out between Han and Uighur communities in July 2009, killing at least 197 people. Another wave of violence swept across the region in 2012, forcing many Uighurs to flee China.

In 2015, around 100 Uighurs were deported by Thailand to China. The "forced returnees" reportedly faced severe persecution, torture, abuse, and even disappearances in China. Rights groups claim that Chinese authorities have executed several of them in the past.

'Reeducating' Uighurs

In October last year, Chinese authorities in Xinjiang revised legislation to permit the use of "education and training centers" to combat religious extremism. Rights groups say that in practice the centers are internment camps in which as many as 1 million minority Muslims have been placed in the past few years.

China says the camps are "training centers" to equip people with employable skills to help combat Islamist extremism in Xinjiang province, still the site of frequent violence.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state China's far western Xinjiang region ramps up security Three times a day, alarms ring out through the streets of China's ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, and shopkeepers rush out of their stores swinging government-issued wooden clubs. In mandatory anti-terror drills conducted under police supervision, they fight off imaginary knife-wielding assailants.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state One Belt, One Road Initiative An ethnic Uighur man walks down the path leading to the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamakan Desert. A historic trading post, the city of Kashgar is central to China's "One Belt, One Road Initiative", which is President Xi Jinping's signature foreign and economic policy involving massive infrastructure spending linking China to Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state China fears disruption of "One Belt, One Road" summit A man herds sheep in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China's worst fears are that a large-scale attack would blight this year's diplomatic setpiece, an OBOR summit attended by world leaders planned for Beijing. Since ethnic riots in the regional capital Urumqi in 2009, Xinjiang has been plagued by bouts of deadly violence.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Ethnic minority in China A woman prays at a grave near the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamankan Desert. Uighurs are a Turkic-speaking distinct and mostly Sunni Muslim community and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China. Although Uighurs have traditionally practiced a moderate version of Islam, experts believe that some of them have been joining Islamic militias in the Middle East.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Communist Party vows to continue war on terror Chinese state media say the threat remains high, so the Communist Party has vowed to continue its "war on terror" against Islamist extremism. For example, Chinese authorities have passed measures banning many typically Muslim customs. The initiative makes it illegal to "reject or refuse" state propaganda, although it was not immediately clear how the authorities would enforce this regulation.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state CCTV cameras are being installed Many residents say the anti-terror drills are just part of an oppressive security operation that has been ramped up in Kashgar and other cities in Xinjiang's Uighur heartland in recent months. For many Uighurs it is not about security, but mass surveillance. "We have no privacy. They want to see what you're up to," says a shop owner in Kashgar.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Ban on many typically Muslim customs The most visible change is likely to come from the ban on "abnormal growing of beards," and the restriction on wearing veils. Specifically, workers in public spaces, including stations and airports, will be required to "dissuade" people with veils on their faces from entering and report them to the police.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Security personnel keep watch Authorities offer rewards for those who report "youth with long beards or other popular religious customs that have been radicalized", as part of a wider incentive system that rewards actionable intelligence on imminent attacks. Human rights activists have been critical of the tactics used by the government in combatting the alleged extremists, accusing it of human rights abuses.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Economy or security? China routinely denies pursuing repressive policies in Xinjiang and points to the vast sums it spends on economic development in the resource-rich region. James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic policy says the focus on security runs counter to Beijing's goal of using the OBOR initiative to boost Xinjiang's economy, because it would disrupt the flow of people and ideas. Author: Nadine Berghausen



Uighur militancy

China's crackdown in Xinjiang has pushed many Uighurs towards radicalization and militancy. Security analysts say that Uighur separatism, which was largely an ethnic conflict, is increasingly taking on a religious color.

Some analysts are of the view that the Uighur case is getting increasingly hijacked by the regional jihadist movements, particularly in Afghanistan where a number of Uighur militants are reportedly fighting alongside the Taliban and al Qaeda.

Many of the Uighur militants are organized under a group called the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). The ETIM was listed as one of the "more extreme separatist groups" and as a terrorist organization by the US in 2002. According to the UN, the ETIM is associated with al Qaeda and its fighters are believed to have fought alongside them and the Taliban in Afghanistan against NATO troops.

Experts say that Uighur militants also received combat training in Chechnya and were involved in terrorist activities in Kyrgyzstan. Reportedly, the ETIM also sent its members to fight for "Islamic State" (IS) in Syria.

Overseas threat

Uighurs who fled to the US and Europe say that Chinese authorities are trying to suppress their activism by going after their family members still living in China. Uighur activists say that their released family members discouraged them from protesting against China's internment program in Xinjiang. They say that it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to raise the Uighur issue on international platforms.

