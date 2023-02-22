China's top diplomat to meet Putin in Moscow

In his talks with Patrushev, Wang reaffirmed China's support for Russia and said relations between Moscow and Beijing are ''solid as a rock'' and will ''stand the test of the volatile international situation.''
Later, at his meeting with Lavrov, Wang said that Beijing "has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to make efforts to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between major powers."
Meanwhile, Lavrov said: "Our relations are developing dynamically and, despite the high turbulence in the world arena, we exhibit cohesion and readiness to defend our interests on the basis of international respect and central role of the UN."
A year of war in Ukraine — and global upheaval
Russia's fear of diplomatic isolation
Patrushev stressed the need to strengthen ties.
"Amid a campaign by the West to deter both Russia and China, it is particularly important to further deepen the Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation in the international arena," Patrushev said.
Following Wang's meeting with Patrushev, China said that both countries agreed on a path for maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and opposed the introduction of a Cold War "mentality."
In its statement, China also added that both countries expressed their willingness to jointly practice "true multilateralism, oppose all forms of unilateral bullying, and promote the democratization of international relations and the multi-polarization of the world."