Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (right) and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi
Wang met with Lavrov on Wednesday
China's top diplomat to meet Putin in Moscow

20 minutes ago

Wang Yi, China's most senior diplomat, is visiting Moscow as Ukraine and its allies are hoping to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation at the UN General Assembly.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. 

"Putin will receive Wang Yi," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Wang met earlier with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia's security chief Nikolai Patrushev.

The top Chinese diplomat, who arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday, urged improved coordination when it comes to resisting Western pressure.

His visit to Moscow comes shortly after US President Joe Biden visited Ukraine unannounced on Monday to underscore US support for Kyiv.

Chinese-Russian relations 'solid as a rock'

In his talks with Patrushev, Wang reaffirmed China's support for Russia and said relations between Moscow and Beijing are ''solid as a rock'' and will ''stand the test of the volatile international situation.''

Patrushev said that in its attempt to hold on to global domination, the West was trying to deter Russia and China.

Later, at his meeting with Lavrov, Wang said that Beijing "has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to make efforts to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between major powers."

Meanwhile, Lavrov said: "Our relations are developing dynamically and, despite the high turbulence in the world arena, we exhibit cohesion and readiness to defend our interests on the basis of international respect and central role of the UN."

A year of war in Ukraine — and global upheaval

Russia's fear of diplomatic isolation

Patrushev stressed the need to strengthen ties. 

"Amid a campaign by the West to deter both Russia and China, it is particularly important to further deepen the Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation in the international arena," Patrushev said.

Following Wang's meeting with Patrushev, China said that both countries agreed on a path for maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and opposed the introduction of a Cold War "mentality."

In its statement, China also added that both countries expressed their willingness to jointly practice "true multilateralism, oppose all forms of unilateral bullying, and promote the democratization of international relations and the multi-polarization of the world."

Wang's Moscow trip comes at a time when Ukraine and the countries that support it are looking forward to deepening Russia's diplomatic isolation at the UN.

A draft resolution calling for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine and a "just and lasting peace" is due to be voted on at the General Assembly later this week. 

Russia has urged the nations to vote against what it has labeled Kyiv's "unbalanced and anti-Russian" move.

