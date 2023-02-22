  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
Wang Yi and Nikolai Patrushev shaking hands
Wang Yi said that Russia and China will ''stand the test of the volatile international situation.''Image: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS /IMAGO
ConflictsChina

China's top diplomat says relations with Russia 'rock solid'

26 minutes ago

China's most senior diplomat is visiting Moscow at a time when Ukraine and nations supporting it are hoping to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation at the UN General Assembly.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NoWB

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with Russia's security chief Nikolai Patrushev on a visit to Moscow Tuesday.

Wang urged improved coordination when it comes to resisting Western pressure.

Patrushev said that in its attempt to hold on to global domination, the West was trying to deter Russia and China.

''The bloody events in Ukraine staged by the West are just one example of it,'' he said adding, ''All that is being done against Russia and China and to the detriment of developing nations.''

A year of war in Ukraine — and global upheaval

Wang's visit to Moscow comes closely after US President Joe Biden visited Ukraine unannounced on Monday to underscore US support for Kyiv.

Wang reaffirmed China's support for Russia and said relations between Moscow and Beijing are ''solid as a rock'' and will ''stand the test of the volatile international situation.''

Russia's fear of diplomatic isolation

Patrushev stresssed the need to strengthen ties. 

"Amid a campaign by the West to deter both Russia and China, it is particularly important to further deepen the Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation in the international arena," Patrushev said.

Following Wang's meeting with Patrushev, China said that both countries agreed on a path for maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and oppose the introduction of a Cold War "mentality."

In its statement, China also added that both countries expressed their willingness to jointly practice "true multilateralism, oppose all forms of unilateral bullying, and promote the democratization of international relations and the multi-polarization of the world".

The statement comes at a time when Ukraine and the countries that support Ukraine are looking forward to deepening Russia's diplomatic isolation at the UN.

Countering Ukraine's intended move, Russia has urged the nations to vote against Kyiv's "unbalanced and anti-Russian" move at the General Assembly.

mf/ar (Reuters, AP)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) handshakes China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, photographed on September 23, 2022

China says US claim it may arm Russia is 'false'

China says US claim it may arm Russia is 'false'

The US had said China was possibly considering supplying Russia with weapons amid the war in Ukraine. But Beijing insisted it was Washington that was "endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield."
PoliticsFebruary 20, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw

Joe Biden in Poland says Ukraine 'stands free'

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) and her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A "Employees wanted" board at a restaurant

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Business17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU fast-tracked COVID shots. Can it do bullets for Ukraine?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian man cries as he sits on the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

Migration8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

ScienceFebruary 20, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage