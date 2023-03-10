  1. Skip to content
China Baustelle des Wasserkraftprojekts Nam Theun 1 in der Provinz Borikhamxay, Laos
Image: Sinohydro 3/Xinhua/picture alliance

China’s Support for Laos: Blessing or Curse?

45 minutes ago

It is small, impoverished, and one of few communist states left in Asia. Laos has, in recent years, seen an increase in support from neighboring China. But at what cost?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OWsa

From fast trains to dams and bridges over the Mekong River - China is financing large-scale infrastructure projects in its neighboring country. For the first time, Laos has a chance to develop - but is the country becoming dependent? Might Laos be falling into a debt trap that could threaten stability, ultimately benefiting Beijing? DW correspondent Georg Matthes traveled to Laos to take a closer look at a dam under construction.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 11.03.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 11.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 11.03.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 21:15 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 12.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Forensic experts walk near a police vehicle outside a building housing a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Crime4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
