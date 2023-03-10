China’s Support for Laos: Blessing or Curse?

From fast trains to dams and bridges over the Mekong River - China is financing large-scale infrastructure projects in its neighboring country. For the first time, Laos has a chance to develop - but is the country becoming dependent? Might Laos be falling into a debt trap that could threaten stability, ultimately benefiting Beijing? DW correspondent Georg Matthes traveled to Laos to take a closer look at a dam under construction.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 11.03.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 11.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 11.03.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 21:15 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
SUN 12.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3