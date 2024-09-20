China's Shanghai hit by second major typhoon in a week

More than a hundred thousand people were evacuated from Shanghai as Typhoon Pulasan brought heavy rains that broke local records in parts of the Chinese megacity.

Streets and neighborhoods in Shanghai were again flooded on Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by Typhoon Pulasan, just days after Bebinca, the strongest storm to hit the megacity since 1949.

Pulasan is the 14th typhoon this year. It made its second landfall in Shanghai on Thursday evening, after making its first landfall in Zhejiang Province earlier in the day.

The torrent of rain broke local records in parts of Shanghai. Two weather stations recorded more than 300 millimeters (almost 1 foot) of rainfall in six hours, the highest in their districts since records began, the state-run Xinhua news agency said. Overall, 151 of 614 weather stations recorded heavy or extreme rainfall, Xinhua added.

Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai residents wading through calf-deep water in some neighborhoods, though there have been no reports of serious damage or casualties.

More than a hundred thousand evacuated

Because of the typhoon, the city evacuated 112,000 people, Xinhua said, and some ferry and train services were suspended.

The city's flood control office said 649 ships were either evacuated or returned to port to seek shelter, 54 train services were suspended and 26 ferry services were halted.

The storm is expected to gradually weaken as it moves inland, although rain continued to fall in the city on Friday morning, according to Xinhua.

Hundreds of ships were either evacuated or returned to port to seek shelter as Typhoon Pulasan approached eastern China Image: CFOTO/picture alliance

Two typhoons in one week

On Monday, the stronger Typhoon Bebinca felled more than 1,800 trees and knocked out power to 30,000 homes. Authorities evacuated more than 400,000 people in Shanghai ahead of the storm.

Scientists say climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. But its per capita emissions pale in comparison to rival economic powerhouse the United States.

