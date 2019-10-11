 China′s President Xi Jinping makes rare Nepal visit | News | DW | 12.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China's President Xi Jinping makes rare Nepal visit

Xi has become the first Chinese president to visit Nepal since 1996. Sandwiched between regional titans India and China, the mountainous nation is increasingly looking to Beijing for investment.

China, Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping touched down in Nepal on Saturday to become the first Chinese president in over 20 years to visit the Himalayan country.

He is in Nepal as China seeks to sign agreements on a number of infrastructure projects.

Xi arrived for a one-day stopover on his way home from India, where he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks about combating terrorism and rebuilding ties after the Kashmir dispute.

Narendra Modi and Xi Jingping in India

Xi Jinping shakes hands with India's PM Narendra Modi during a visit to Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai. The two held talks over Kashmir and radicalization

Tense relations

Nepal is somewhat wary of building significant ties with neighboring India and China. India, for example, has extensive influence over Nepal's economy and politics, while China and Nepal share a border covered with high mountain peaks.

Read more: Pakistan thanks China for 'support on Kashmir issue'

Tanka Prasad Karki, a former Nepalese diplomat, elaborated further on the lack of a presidential visit. "China was waiting for a strong government in Kathmandu, as the last few decades were marked by a Maoist war, frequent changes of government and political instability."

Jiang Zemin was the last Chinese president to visit Nepal, back in 1996, and incumbent Xi was met at Kathmandu airport by Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

  • A hand holding an old photograph of Kathmandu in front of the same view of the city today

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Then and now

    Looking down on Kathmandu from Swayambhu temple, a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage site in the west of the city, — last year and in 1967. Green spaces have been built over, and mountains have disappeared behind a veil of smog. In 2018, Nepal ranked as having the worst air quality of the 180 countries in the global Environmental Performance Index.

  • A traffic jam in Kathmandu

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    City of cars

    The Nepalese capital is set in a valley, where air pollution gets trapped between the mountains. Much of it is dust from unpaved, dirt roads. Brick kilns on the outskirts of the city also foul up the air. But the biggest culprit is traffic.

  • People with air pollution masks on their faces in dusty Kathmandu

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    No walk in the park

    The number of vehicles in Kathmandu is rising by 14% each year, three times faster than the population. As the amount of traffic grows, pedestrians face cars whizzing by in terrifying proximity, deafening noise and smog that makes the eyes water and the breath shorter.

  • Man wearing facemask against air pollution in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Poisonous air

    Pollution takes it toll on residents' health. "My nose is dry, I suffer from headaches and my lungs are not well. So I am using a mask to protect myself from dust," says 63-year-old Narayan Dahal, walking through Kathmandu's busy Kalanki district.

  • An air pollution mask covered in dirt

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Limited protection

    After two days wear in Kathmandu, a face mask is grimy from the air. While dust causes discomfort, these masks do little to protect the wearer from the fine particles in smog that go much deeper into the lungs and can cause heart and respiratory diseases, and even cancer.

  • Boy selling cotton candy in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Getting a lungfull

    Many in Kathmandu don't bother with masks at all, and for street traders like this young cotton candy seller at one of Kathmandu's busiest crossroads, the fumes are an occupational hazard.

  • A horse and people stand amidst traffic on a busy road

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Rushing into the modern age

    Just half a century ago, the Nepalese capital was a town of only a few hundred thousand people. Today, it's a metropolis of 3 million. Without proper planning, urbanization has exploded out of control. The city's main arteries, like Kanti Path, are choked with exhaust fumes.

  • A woman stands on scaffolding in the city

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Gasping for breath

    A woman on a break from work holds her throat as she surveys the polluted city from above. Kathmandu is still being rebuilt after a catastrophic earthquake hit Nepal in April 2015, killing 9,000 people. Some hoped new builds would adopt cleaner burning brick kilns, for instance. But for now, pollution remains a big problem.

  • Buddhist monk wearing facemask against air pollution in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Memories of fresh air

    "I used to come to Kathmandu as a kid, and the air was not bad," says 29-year-old Buddhist monk Pasang Thunglu. "But when I came back in 2015, the air was unbreathable. The earthquake made things worse because now construction sites produce lots of dust."

  • A gold statue of a deity with its face wrapped in cloth

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Dirty and devine

    Even the deities aren't safe. In a Kathmandu craftsman's showroom, this brass statue of the goddess Tara is wrapped in paper to prevent dust from ruining the painted details of her face.

    Author: Marco Panzetti (Kathmandu, Nepal)


jsi/bk (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

My favorite - Nepal's Chitwan National Park

A 932 square-kilometer patch of land near the Indian border is the pride of this Nepalese conservationist. (21.04.2016)  

Pakistan thanks China for 'support on Kashmir issue'

The dispute over India's move to scrap Kashmir's special status and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were the main topics of discussion between two leaders. China's president is expected to travel to New Delhi soon. (09.10.2019)  

Dozens more die in India monsoon rains

Torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 42 more people in India in the past 24 hours. More than 350 people have so far died in rain-related incidents in India, Nepal and Bangladesh during the monsoon season. (29.09.2019)  

China's Xi Jinping visits India with ties strained by Kashmir

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi comes after Beijing sharply criticized New Delhi's recent actions in India-administered Kashmir and supported India's rival Pakistan. (10.10.2019)  

Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

Nepal's capital Kathmandu is one of the fastest-developing cities in the world — and also one of the dirtiest. The city's inhabitants are battling with the health consequences. (16.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

China’s Xi Jinping visits India to talk trade 11.10.2019

Xi Jinping visits India's Narendra Modi. China wants to boost trade with India as its conflict with the US continues to bite. India is hoping for Chinese investment

China Xiamen BRICS-Treffen Narendra Modi und Xi Jinping

China's Xi Jinping visits India with ties strained by Kashmir 10.10.2019

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi comes after Beijing sharply criticized New Delhi's recent actions in India-administered Kashmir and supported India's rival Pakistan.

Indien Treffen zwischen Narendra Modi und Xi Jingping

Modi-Xi summit: China and India identify terrorism as common challenge 12.10.2019

The Modi-Xi meeting is aimed at mending ties strained by India's decision to split Jammu & Kashmir state into two. China, which claims part of the area's Ladakh region, is also a close ally of India's rival, Pakistan.

Advertisement