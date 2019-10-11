China's President Xi Jinping makes rare Nepal visit

Xi has become the first Chinese president to visit Nepal since 1996. Sandwiched between regional titans India and China, the mountainous nation is increasingly looking to Beijing for investment.
Xi Jinping touched down in Nepal on Saturday to become the first Chinese president in over 20 years to visit the Himalayan country.
He is in Nepal as China seeks to sign agreements on a number of infrastructure projects.
Xi arrived for a brief stopover on his way home from India, where he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks about combating terrorism and rebuilding ties after the Kashmir dispute.
Xi Jinping shakes hands with India's PM Narendra Modi during a visit to Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai. The two held talks over Kashmir and radicalization
History of tensions
The short visit by the Chinese leader has not been welcomed by everyone in Nepal. A number of Tibetans have been rounded up amid fears of protests.
60 years ago, China ordered troops to crush a revolt in Tibet against Beijing rule, leaving the Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, fleeing to India where he still resides.
Roughly 20,000 exiled Tibetanslive in Nepal, but under pressure from China, the Nepalese government has taken an increasingly hard-line stance on their activities.
Nepal treads cautiously
Nepal is somewhat wary of building significant ties with neighboring India and China. India, for example, has extensive influence over Nepal's economy and politics, while China and Nepal share a border covered with high mountain peaks.
Read more: Pakistan thanks China for 'support on Kashmir issue'
Tanka Prasad Karki, a former Nepalese diplomat, elaborated further on the lack of a presidential visit. "China was waiting for a strong government in Kathmandu, as the last few decades were marked by a Maoist war, frequent changes of government and political instability."
Jiang Zemin was the last Chinese president to visit Nepal, back in 1996, and incumbent Xi was met at Kathmandu airport by Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
