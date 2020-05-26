China's parliament approves controversial Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament on Thursday approved plans for the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong.

The National People's Congress (NPC) voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal to draft the law, with 2,878 in favor and one against. Six people abstained.

The vote approves the standing committee to draft legislation to punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security in Hong Kong.

Lawmakers in the Great Hall of the People erupted into sustained applause when the vote was tallied.

Critics, including Hong Kong democracy advocates, have long argued that such measures will erode the territory's autonomy. The measure would alter the former British-ruled territory's mini-constitution to require its local government to enforce mainland measures.

Widespread protests have been quashed by police.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said Hong Kong no longer qualified for its special status under US law, unnerving investors.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.