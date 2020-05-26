 China′s parliament approves controversial Hong Kong national security law | News | DW | 28.05.2020

News

China's parliament approves controversial Hong Kong national security law

The Chinese parliament has approved plans for a bill that threatens to limit freedoms in the semi-autonomous state. The move will bypass Hong Kong's internal legislature to punish acts that subvert state power.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials applaud after the vote on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China's parliament on Thursday approved plans for the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong.

The National People's Congress (NPC) voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal to draft the law, with 2,878 in favor and one against. Six people abstained.

The vote approves the standing committee to draft legislation to punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security in Hong Kong.

Lawmakers in the Great Hall of the People erupted into sustained applause when the vote was tallied. 

Read more: Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

Critics, including Hong Kong democracy advocates, have long argued that such measures will erode the territory's autonomy upheld in a "one country, two systems" formula since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing has asserted the law change will be tightly focuses and non-threatening. Its plan includes outposts of mainland agencies to curb what Beijing calls interference by foreign countries.

In Hong Kong — as the People's Congress voted — police squads were out in force and dozens of protesters chanted slogans in a shopping mall. But there was no repeat of Wednesday's disturbances that saw police make 360 arrests as thousands protested China's moves that would also criminalize mocking of the Chinese national anthem.

Watch video 02:21

China prepares to impose controversial Hong Kong law

Condemnation

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said Hong Kong no longer qualified for its special status under US law, unnerving investors.

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong on Thursday called on the international community to stand up against Beijing's legislative moves.

Japan's foreign ministry said it was "seriously concerned" about the move.

On Tuesday, the EU had urged China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy.

"We attach great importance to the preservation of Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy in line with the Basic Law and international commitments," said European Council President Charles Michel, who represents European governments.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the development at their regular meeting on Friday.

ipj/aw (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

Watch video 00:25

Pompeo: Hong Kong no longer warrants special status

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

