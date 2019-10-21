China's new spacecraft lands back on earth

China's new prototype spacecraft landed safely back on earth on Friday keeping the country's space ambitions on track for a manned mission in 2022, China Global Television Network reported.

The country of some 1.4 billion people is hoping to run a permanent space station, as well as eventually sending astronauts to the moon, and sees this latest mission as a step in that direction.

The spacecraft "successfully landed," the China Manned Space Agency said, despite a hitch in an earlier part of the key test when an unspecified "anomaly" occurred during the return of the cargo capsule.

The landing took place at a predetermined location after two days and 19 hours in orbit, the space agency said. It also confirmed the cabin structure of the craft was intact upon landing

China launched its largest carrier rocket on Tuesday from the Wenchang Space Center on the southern island of Hainan as part of Beijing's plans to match the United States' achievement of a manned moon mission.

Assembly of the Chinese Tiangong space station, whose name means "Heavenly Palace," is expected to begin later this year and finish in 2022.

China became the first nation to reach the far side of the Moon thanks to a lunar rover in January 2019.

7 fun facts about the moon The moon is shrinking! According to NASA research, the moon is slowly losing heat, which causes its surface to shrivel up like a grape turning into a raisin. But that's not all: its interior is shrinking! The moon has become about 50 meters (150 feet) "skinnier" over the past several hundred million years.

7 fun facts about the moon How did that US flag wave? Conspiracy theorists believe that the lunar landing was a fake, and that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked around on July 21st, 1969, on a soundstage instead of the moon. They point to the fact that the flag planted by Aldrin waved as if moved by the wind, which would be impossible in space's vacuum. NASA's explanation: Aldrin was twisting the flagpole while planting it in the ground.

7 fun facts about the moon Scorching hot and freezing cold If it's summer in your neck of the woods, you might be sweating right now. But just remember: temperatures are little more extreme on the moon. When the sun hits its surface, it can get up to 127 degrees Celsius (260 degrees Fahrenheit) hot. Without the warm glow, temperatures can drop down to -153 degrees Celsius (-243 degrees Fahrenheit). Brrr!

7 fun facts about the moon Man on the moon The myth of a person living on the moon has existed for almost as long as Earth's satellite itself. Some people see a face on the surface of the full moon, composed of the dark lunar plains and the lighter lunar highlands. Many cultures have tales about an actual person who committed some kind of misdeed and was banished to the moon for it. Astronauts are yet to encounter them, though.

7 fun facts about the moon Drifting apart — the end of solar eclipses The moon is drifting away from Earth at a speed of almost 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) per year. The farther away our satellite is, the smaller it appears to us. In about 550 million years, it'll look too small to ever "cover" all of the sun, even at its closest position to Earth. That'll mean no more total solar eclipses.

7 fun facts about the moon Wolves don't care Ah, howling at the moon — no old-timey scary movie is complete without it. But in fact, wolves do not intensify their howling when a full moon rolls around, and they don't direct their howls at the moon, either. They simply yowl at night, which is also the time when a full moon is most visible. That could be one reason our ancestors drew the connection.

7 fun facts about the moon Moon-walkers: Not a very diverse bunch 12 humans have walked on the moon so far. While they come from various professional fields, they have a couple of things in common: All of them are American, all of them are white and all of them are men. Let's see where the first non-American on the moon will be from — maybe it'll be a woman and/or person of color, too! Author: Carla Bleiker



