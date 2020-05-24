 China′s Hong Kong security law could risk US sanctions | News | DW | 24.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China's Hong Kong security law could risk US sanctions

President Trump's senior security adviser has said that new rules from China that threaten Hong Kong’s autonomy may lead to US sanctions. He also said it could spell the end of Hong Kong's role as Asia's financial hub.

Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, center, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards during the Legislative Council's House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Cheung)

China's proposed new legislation for Hong Kong could lead to new US sanctions and compromise the semi-autonomous city's position as a financial hub, a top US official said Sunday.

The national security law, proposed by Beijing on Thursday, would ban sedition, secession and subversion against China. Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have publicly protested for increased liberty and freedom from Beijing rule for almost a year.

Read more: Hong Kong: Tear gas fired as thousands protest new security law

"It looks like with this national security law they're going to basically take over Hong Kong," White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told US broadcaster NBC's TV show "Meet the Press."

"And if they do, Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China," he said.

Thousands took to the street in Hong Kong to protest the new security law in the city's biggest protest since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Hong Kong's status as financial hub under threat

O'Brien also joined other US officials in questioning the repercussions for China's and Hong Kong's economies.

Read more: Beijing says US is pushing China to 'brink of a new Cold War'

"It's hard to see how Hong Kong could remain the Asian financial center that it's become if China takes over," O'Brien said.

Watch video 43:22

The US vs. China - A new Cold War?

"One reason that they came to Hong Kong is because there was the rule of law, there was a free enterprise system, there was a capitalist system, there was democracy and local legislative elections," the adviser continued. "If all those things go away, I'm not sure how the financial community can stay there."

Subscribe to Corona Compact — DW's newsletter tracking coronavirus in Asia 

Related content

Hongkong Demonstration gegen Chinesische Regierungspläne

Hong Kong: Tear gas fired as thousands protest new security law 24.05.2020

Police have fired tear gas and deployed water cannon and armored trucks as thousands of demonstrators turned out to reject Beijing's latest plan. The protests are the biggest flare-up since Hong Kong's COVID-19 lockdown.

China - Xi Jinping

China moves to impose security law on Hong Kong 22.05.2020

The opening day of China’s National People's Congress focused on a controversial security law for Hong Kong that would likely ban treason, subversion and sedition. The Hong Kong stock market plunged more than 5%.

China | Xi Jinping auf Bildschirm in Peking während Fernsehansprache

Opinion: Beijing flexing its muscle in Hong Kong 22.05.2020

The Chinese National People's Congress is set to pass a new law designed to force Hong Kong into submission. The move clearly shows the world that Beijing intends to have the last word, says DW editor Dang Yuan.

Advertisement