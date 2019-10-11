China's GDP growth slows to 27-year low

The Chinese economy grew 6% in the third quarter, its weakest rate in almost three decades, government officials reported on Friday.

Growth slowed from 6.2% in the second quarter. The 2019 growth rate falls within the government's annual goal of between 6 and 6.5%, but with a marked slowdown compared to previous years.

China is battling weakened domestic spending and a prolonged trade war with the US that has hurt Chinese exports.

The government intends to address the sluggish growth with tax cuts and increased access to credit in an attempt to improve the country's business and investment landscape.

kp/rt (dpa, Reuters)

