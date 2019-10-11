 China′s GDP growth slows to 27-year low | News | DW | 18.10.2019

News

China's GDP growth slows to 27-year low

The Chinese economy grew an underwhelming 6% in quarter three, its weakest rate in at least 27 years. An ongoing trade war with the US continues to weigh on the world's second largest economy.

Chinese bank notes

The Chinese economy grew 6% in the third quarter, its weakest rate in almost three decades, government officials reported on Friday. 

Growth slowed from 6.2% in the second quarter. The 2019 growth rate falls within the government's annual goal of between 6 and 6.5%, but with a marked slowdown compared to previous years. 

China is battling weakened domestic spending and a prolonged trade war with the US that has hurt Chinese exports. 

The government intends to address the sluggish growth with tax cuts and increased access to credit in an attempt to improve the country's business and investment landscape.

Struggle in store for economy as People's Republic of China turns 70

Machinery industry in crisis: Are the good times over?

kp/rt (dpa, Reuters)

More information to follow...

China's yuan falls to lowest level in 11 years

The Chinese currency continues to slide as Beijing seeks to buffer against US tariffs. Global markets are rattled by an intensifying US-China trade war. (26.08.2019)  

US delays China tariffs after Beijing eases some restrictions

President Trump said the US would delay a tariff hike for two weeks, after China announced it would lift some trade restrictions. The mutual concessions may ease tensions ahead of high-level talks early next month. (12.09.2019)  

Struggle in store for economy as People's Republic of China turns 70

Despite significant achievements, China's ruling Communist Party faces a slowing economy and a damaging trade war with the United States. DW business writer Clifford Coonan looks at the challenges ahead. (30.09.2019)  

Machinery industry in crisis: Are the good times over?  

USA und China verhandeln neues Handelsabkommen

Trump voices optimism over US-China trade talks 11.10.2019

US President Donald Trump spoke of "very, very good negotiations with China" after a day of trade talks at the White House on Thursday. But experts say the most one can hope for is token concessions.

Rotwein Einschank mit Essen

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods 18.10.2019

Cheese, wine, olives and many other European goods will be subject to a price hike in the US after President Donald Trump made good on his threat to impose tariffs on a record $7.5 billion worth of European products.

USA Washington | Internationaler Währungsfonds | Kristalina Georgiewa, Direktorin

New IMF chief calls for Germany to spend on infrastructure 08.10.2019

In her inaugural speech in Washington, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva pushed for a coordinated effort to fight the sluggish global economy, calling Germany to do its part and start spending more.

