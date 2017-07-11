China's flies 25 fighter jets into Taiwan's air defense zone

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense on Friday said China flew 25 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, in what amounted to a large display of force on China's national day, which celebrates the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) flew 18 J-16 fighter jets, two H-6 bombers, along with and other planes, Taiwanese defense officials said.

Taiwan responded by deploying planes and tracking the Chinese war planes using air defense systems, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The map the ministry released showed the planes flew near Pratas Island, with the two bombers flying close to the adjacent atoll.

A history of tension

China has sent fighter jets towards Taiwan, which it claims is part of China not a separate nation, routinely in recent years.

Last week, in response to Taiwan's efforts to join a regional trade group, the PLA flew 24 fighter jets towards Taiwan just last week.

