China's flies 25 fighter jets into Taiwan's air defense zone

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense on Friday said China flew 25 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, in what amounted to a large display of force on China's national day, which celebrates the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) flew 18 J-16 fighter jets, two H-6 bombers, along with and other planes, Taiwanese defense officials said.

